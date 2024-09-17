The Inner Circle acknowledges, Brian McDonagh, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Brian McDonagh, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the Medical field.

Dr. Brian McDonagh, MD, is a renowned medical professional known for his exceptional contributions particularly in the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Crohn's disease, Migraine and Peripheral Neuropathy. As the Founder of Vein Clinics of America (VCA), Dr McDonagh discovered the advanced ultrasound guided injection method for varicose veins which is renowned worldwide.

Dr McDonagh is now recognized for his innovative neurological breakthroughs which have transformed the lives of patients suffering from MS, Crohn's disease, Migraine, Peripheral Neuropathy, and others. These highly effective treatments have rapidly alleviated symptoms and improved the quality of life for many individuals.

A staunch proponent for new medical ideas and innovations, Dr. McDonagh is pleased to be recognized for his contributions to the field of Neurology, and Gastro-enterology which he discovered is caused by an overactive neurogenic stimulus that can be easily rendered normal again within a few minutes. He is currently working on a promising treatment for blindness.

The doctor's medical journey began in Medical School at University College Dublin, Ireland, where he earned his medical degree. He continued his MD training with an Internship at Tucson Hospital Medical Education Program, followed by two years of Rehabilitation Medicine in Detroit, before coming to Chicago where he was in Primary Medical Care until he developed painful varicose veins that caused him to discover the micro-injection method of eliminating varicose veins, as opposed to surgical vein stripping. He did this while he Founded Vein Clinics of America (VCA) that grew into 27 Centers throughout the Eastern half of the country.

Looking for a change, he became interested in Prolotherapy, the very successful treatment of painful degenerative joint disease, discovered by George Hackett MD, a trauma surgeon in Canton, Ohio, in the 1930s. It is much easier for the patient as an alternative to joint replacement surgery. Dr. McDonagh had both his knees treated by Prolotherapy in 2006. He has since been interested in a new neurology, called P.I.T. (perineural injection treatment) developed by Dr.John Lyftogt, giving quick and excellent results in sports injuries. Dr.McDonagh recommends it for Olympic athletes who want to return to their event as soon as possible after their injuries; it's a clever remedy. The training that Dr McDonagh received from Dr Lyftogt formed the base for his venture into Multiple Sclerosis and Crohn's disease, etc.

Reflecting on his inspiration to contribute to the field of medicine, Dr McDonagh extends his heartfelt gratitude to his wife and four children for their unwavering support throughout his medical career. Dr, McDonagh's commitment to his patients' well being and his contributions to medical advancements have undoubtedly earned him recognition within the medical community. His philosophy revolves around treating patients like family. His compassionate and personalized care approach ensures that patients receive the highest level of attention and support.

Dr McDonagh's future projections encompass a commitment to delivering continuous and exceptional care to his patients. His dedication to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes remains unwavering. Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr McDonagh finds relaxation in reading, music, opera, golf, tennis and aviation (he flew himself across the Atlantic several times). These interests reflect his multifaceted approach to life.

