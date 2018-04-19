The Kinetix Group's President, Sarah McNulty, and Senior VP, Merissa Oliver, share Healthcare Strategies and Solutions on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

The segment will air on Fox Business Network as sponsored content on Sunday, April 22 at 5:30pm EST and Bloomberg International at 7:30am GMT, 10:30am D.F. and 3:00pm HKT.

Founded in 2000, TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with their health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® has focused on the firm's partnership with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in designing and developing inventive care delivery improvement strategies, which are the hallmark of TKG's success with both life science companies and major health systems.

"There is a big push towards affordable and responsible care, and this has fueled a movement which is referred to as value-based care," McNulty says. "That's the space where we really play, trying to enable people to succeed in that value-based world."

"Affordable costs while maintaining quality care is important," says J.L. Haber, Vice President of Programming for Worldwide Business. "TKG is changing the way healthcare systems think, and the way people live."

For more details about The Kinetix Group's solutions and services, visit thekinetixgroup.com and tune in to the airing as sponsored content on Fox Business Network this Sunday, April 22 at 5:30pm EST and Bloomberg International at 7:30am GMT, 10:30am D.F. and 3:00pm HKT. For more information about Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®, click here.

Contact: William Owen, wowen@thekinetixgroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-kinetix-groups-president-sarah-mcnulty-and-senior-vp-merissa-oliver-share--healthcare-strategies-and-solutions-on-worldwide-business-with-kathy-ireland-300633164.html

SOURCE The Kinetix Group

Related Links

http://thekinetixgroup.com

