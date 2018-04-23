The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28

During the events, local law enforcement officers will be on site to help residents securely dispose of their medications. Kroger pharmacy associates, and in certain locations Cardinal Health employees, will provide educational resources on prescription drug misuse prevention to participants.

Kroger pharmacy associates will also provide the option to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drug medications at home with the use of DisposeRx.

"Every day in our stores and pharmacies, in large ways and small, Kroger is committed to being a part of the solution and helping people live healthier lives through partnerships with companies like Cardinal Health and by offering naloxone, the life-saving medication at 2,300 of our pharmacy locations," said Colleen Lindholz, Kroger's president of pharmacy and The Little Clinic. "The drug take-back event, which provides a safe and convenient way for our customers to dispose of their unused or expired medications, is just one step of our comprehensive commitment to help the communities Kroger calls home combat the nationwide opioid epidemic."

"Supporting drug take-back events has been a priority for Cardinal Health for many years," said Jim Scott, Cardinal Health's Senior Vice President of National Markets. "As part of our ongoing Opioid Action Program, we are excited to build on our existing Generation Rx partnership with Kroger in sponsoring take-back events that will provide a safe, convenient and anonymous disposal method for communities across the country and highlight the importance of using medications safely."

Kroger and Cardinal Health care deeply about the devastation caused by the opioid crisis in communities nationwide and are committed to working together to help solve this complex national public health challenge. The drug take-back events help shine a light on the issue of prescription drug misuse and raise awareness about the importance of drug abuse prevention education.

Independent public health experts agree that properly disposing of prescription medications is essential to the fight against the opioid epidemic. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, nearly 54 percent of those who misused prescription drugs obtained them from a friend or relative.[1] The Geisinger Center for Health Research found that only about 11 percent of unused medication is disposed of properly.[2] Further, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recommendations include the need for improved consumer access to convenient and year-round drug take-back opportunities to reduce the amount of unused medications available for misuse.[3]

Today's announcement expands on an existing, multi-year collaboration between Cardinal Health and Kroger to sponsor community drug take-back events. In 2017, the companies worked together to host 18 events throughout Ohio.

To view Kroger and Cardinal Health's 2018 drug take-back locations, visit Kroger.com or the respective store banner's website.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company provides clinically proven medical products, pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency from hospital to home. Cardinal Health connects patients, providers, payers, pharmacists and manufacturers for integrated care coordination and better patient management. To help combat prescription drug abuse, the company and its education partners created Generation Rx, a national drug education and awareness program. Backed by nearly 100 years of experience, with approximately 50,000 employees in nearly 60 countries, Cardinal Health ranks #15 on the Fortune 500. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com, follow @CardinalHealth on Twitter, @cardinalhealthwings on Facebook and connect on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/ company/cardinal-health.



