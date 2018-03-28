The Labrador Retriever Holds Title Of Dallas' Most Popular Breed

Compared to last year, the Bulldog got knocked down two spots to 4th place from 2nd place. The French Bulldog climbed up to 3rd place from 5th place. To close out the top five list, the German Shepherd Dog comes in at 5th place after dropping down one spot from last year.

"Dallas remains loyal to the Labrador and Golden Retrievers," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "The Frenchie however, is on the rise and is poised for a takeover."

Dallas' top 5 breeds for 2017:

Dallas' Most Popular Breeds 2017 1. Labrador Retriever 2. Golden Retriever 3. French Bulldog 4. Bulldog 5. German Shepherd Dog

* Registration data pulled from Dallas zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service

The AKC also announced its nationwide rankings today in a press conference at its New York City headquarters. The intelligent, family friendly Labrador Retriever firmly holds on to the number one spot on the most popular list for a record-breaking 27th consecutive year.

While the Labrador Retriever remains a constant at the top of the charts, the big mover and shaker in 2017 was the French Bulldog. The easygoing, playful, adaptable Frenchie not only jumped two spots to number four, it knocked the Beagle out of the top five for the first time since 1998.

Most Popular Breeds Nationwide 2017 1. Labrador Retriever 2. German Shepherd Dog 3. Golden Retriever 4. French Bulldog 5. Bulldog

