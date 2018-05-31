Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400542



The laproscopic and open hernia mesh repair surgery market is projected to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2022 from USD 3.18 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.1%. Factors such as the increasing adoption of mesh in hernia repair surgeries, rising geriatric population, new product developments, and favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries are driving the growth of this market. However, the unfavorable reimbursement scenario in developing countries, the high cost associated with mesh repair, and the development and adoption of new surgical techniques such as the Desarda technique are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



The laparoscopic hernia repair surgery segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

Based on the type of hernia repair surgery, the market is segmented into open and laparoscopic hernia repair surgeries. The laparoscopic hernia repair surgery segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as less postoperative pain, less chances of wound infection, and early recovery.



Tack applicators accounted for the largest market share in 2017

Based on the type of mesh fixator used, the market is segmented into tack applicators and glue applicators.The tack applicators segment commanded the largest share of the hernia mesh repair surgery market in 2017.



Reduction in surgery time is the major factor driving the growth of the tack applicators segment for mesh fixation.



India expected to register the highest growth rate in the hernia mesh repair surgery market

Geographically, the hernia mesh repair surgery market is segmented into the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, and India. India is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing patient population in the country.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 31%, Tier 2 – 48% and Tier 3 – 21%

• By Designation – – C level – 19%, Director level – 28%, Others – 53%

• By Region – North America - 31%, Europe – 23%, APAC – 19%, RoW – 17%



The major players in the hernia mesh repair surgery market profiled in this report are Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (Germany), C. R. Bard (US), and W.L. Gore (US).



This report studies the hernia mesh repair surgery market based on type of hernia repair surgery, type of mesh fixator, and country.The report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to ten countries.



From an insights perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis— market ranking analysis of top players and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the hernia mesh repair surgery market, and high-growth regions.



The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms garner greater market shares.



