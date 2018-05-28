NEW YORK, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The larvicides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period



The larvicides market is projected to reach USD 952.7 million by 2023, from USD 751.6 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.86%. An increase in the occurrence of diseases, particularly in developing countries, has increased the focus on the control of pests, worldwide. Growing awareness about environmental sustainability and the adoption of IPM practices has contributed significantly to the demand for larvicides since IPM focuses on habitat management and the control of immature stages (egg, larva, and pupa) before the targets emerge as adults. However, factors such as issues related to the increasing incidences of resistance against larvicides in mosquitoes pose a challenge for the overall market.



The mosquitoes segment is projected be the fastest-growing target market for larvicides during the forecast period.

Diseases transmitted by mosquitoes have become a major concern in Asian and South American countries.In Africa, mosquito bites can be lethal, as they are vectors for many diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya.



Climate changes caused by global warming and disease outbreaks such as the Zika fever have left the European region susceptible to the expansion of the mosquito population. These concerns are expected to strengthen the implementation of mosquito control programs and the usage of larvicides.



The chemical agents dominated the larvicides market in 2018.

The chemical agents including organophosphates dominated the larvicides market in 2017, since they are extensively used for vector control programs, globally.Developing countries especially rely on larvicides, including temephos and malathion, for the treatment of water infested with mosquitoes.



Chemical larvicides also include neonicotinoids, pyrethroids, and carbamates.These are broad-spectrum larviciding solutions that find application in agriculture, residential, and commercial spaces and have longer residual control when the environmental conditions are favorable.



Thus, the chemical agents dominated the larvicides market in 2017.

North America is estimated to dominate the larvicides market in 2018, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market.

The North American region dominated the larvicides market in 2017, due to high intolerance to diseases in the region.Countries in the Asia Pacific have been witnessing strong demand for larvicides, especially for public and environmental health.



In this region, larvicides are generally sought for the control of mosquitoes, flies, fleas, and beetles, for use in public places, garbage yards, grain warehouses, and the livestock industry.

The breakdown of the primaries on the basis of company type, designation, and region conducted during the research study, is as follows:

• By Company type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 45%

• By Designation: C-Level - 26%, D-Level - 19%, and Others* - 55%

• By Region: Americas-17%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 36%, and RoW - 27%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

Note: Tier 1: Revenue ? USD 1 billion; Tier 2: USD 500 million< Revenue< USD 1 billion; Tier 3: Revenue ? USD 500 million



The global market for larvicides is dominated by large players such as Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), Gowan Company (US), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Nufarm (Australia), Certis (US), Summit Chemical (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Adama (Israel), Eli Lily and Company (US), Russell IPM (UK), and Central Garden & Pet Co. (US).



Research Coverage

The report analyzes the larvicides market across different types and regions.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as target, control method, end-use sector, and region.



Furthermore, the report also includes in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall larvicides market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and devise suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



