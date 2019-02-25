NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Lateral epicondylitis is common in people who participate in physical activities such as racket sports, hockey, canoeing, weight-lifting, wrestling, rowing, and swimming. Moreover, it can also occur in people who apply more pressure on extensor carpi radialis brevis and longus muscles of the forearm, as a part of their work. These people observe severe and long-term pain around the elbow if the condition is left untreated. Hence, various government and non-government organizations are initiating certain programs to increase awareness among people and avoid delay in diagnosis. Hence, an increase in the number of organizations and institutes that raise awareness among people about lateral epicondylitis is expected to drive the growth of the global lateral epicondylitis treatment market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the lateral epicondylitis treatment market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growing prevalence of risk factors for lateral epicondylitis

The growing prevalence of these medical conditions is the major risk factor for the development of lateral epicondylitis. The increase in the number of patients with these diseases may develop lateral epicondylitis. This, in turn, is expected to aid in the use of available treatments and anticipated treatments and drive the growth of the global lateral epicondylitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Lack of approved treatment

Lateral epicondylitis is a common problem with many available treatment options, but largely recommended treatment option is the combination of corticosteroids, physiotherapy, and bracing. However, there is no approved treatment for lateral epicondylitis. Therefore, the lack of approved treatments in the market for lateral epicondylitis is expected to hamper the growth of the global lateral epicondylitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



