The Latest Microneedling - Vivace - Now Offered by Dr. Gertzman of Serenity Med Spa

PENNINGTON, N.J., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for non-invasive alternatives to cosmetic surgery has grown exponentially in the last few years and is projected to continue growing for the next five years. Amongst the fastest-growing treatments is microneedling – a minimally invasive treatment that triggers the body to create new collagen and elastin by creating tiny punctures in the top layer of skin. Dr. Gertzman at Serenity Med Spa is now offering Vivace RF Microneedling – the newest generation in microneedling technology that offers the highest level of skincare benefits via a no-downtime procedure.

The Vivace Fractional Microneedling device combines the benefits of microneedling with the skin-tightening effects of radiofrequency (RF) and LED light therapy. This trifecta of skin rejuvenation improves skin tone, texture and firmness. In addition to being the most comprehensive RF microneedling device on the market, the Vivace treats all skin types more precisely and deeply. The 36 gold-tipped needles are robotically controlled minimizing discomfort, eliminating downtime and creating an ideal skin canvas to administer post-treatment serums.

"As a physician who has focused my practice on aesthetics for the past 15 years, I had been somewhat reticent to add microneedling to my practice. I did not like the fact that it was not exact with depth and repeat-ability. After I heard that Cartessa had a device that not only regulated the microneedling with robotics but also added the component of radiofrequency to the procedure, I was intrigued. Now having worked with the Vivace device for several months, I am amazed with the results we are seeing. In addition, my patients are thrilled with the improvements to their skin and love the Vivace experience which involves no pain and no downtime!" - Dr. Sharon Gertzman

Over time, the Vivace has shown to be effective for many people in reducing wrinkles, nearly eliminating acne scars and stretch marks, and skin tightening. While results are often immediate, there is an improvement over a three-month period as the process of collagen regeneration increases over time. Dr. Gertzman recommends that her patients undergo three treatments for optimal results.

Serenity Medical Spa was founded with the goal of providing the best cosmetic and skin care services available. At Serenity Medical Spa, we strive to exceed those goals and to achieve excellence in service, quality and satisfaction.

Dr. Sharon Gertzman is a board-certified physician who has devoted the past 20 years of her career to the practice of minimally invasive aesthetic medicine, including body contouring, tattoo removal, injectables and skin care. Her background in primary care medicine gives her the ability to communicate with and educate her patients in a manner not commonly seen in physicians of other specialties. Dr. Gertzman prides herself on her knowledge and training in the procedures she performs. She offers complimentary consultations to all patients so that she can listen to their desired goals and formulate a personalized treatment plan for those goals to be reached.

Patients can now schedule their Vivace RF Microneedling treatments with Dr. Gertzman at Serenity Medical Spa. Join Dr. Gertzman April 17, 2018, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. to view a live demo and to receive special pricing. Please call 609-737-7737 to RSVP.

