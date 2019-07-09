The Law Office of Attorney John H. Davis Announces Three (3) Legal Matters Involving a New Schneider Electric Fraud, the 7th Circuit Court, and the City of Hammond, Indiana

During argument, the attorney stated that Plaintiff Bennie Kennedy taught a class at Prairie State College ("PSC") in Illinois for which he was not qualified to teach. The attorney stated the class in question was Electrical Engineering. Such class was never offered by PSC. The attorney was allegedly aware her statement was false as Schneider's records were fully available to her. Thus, the attorney allegedly made this false statement in order to influence the 7 th Circuit Court to affirm the lower court's decision suggesting that Kennedy taught a PSC class for which he was not qualified to teach. Named defendants include Schneider Electric's attorneys – David Radelet, Jeffrey Nowak, Staci Rotman, and in-house Attorney Mary Ann McLean. One alleged claim in the new complaint is spoliation. This claim sets forth that the same attorneys representing Schneider in the previous case all left the Law Firm of Franczek Radelet P.C. known now as Franczek P.C., approximately January 23 rd , 2019 – within days of the public docketing, on January 9 th , 2019, of Kennedy's U.S. Supreme Court Petition (Kennedy, et al. v. Schneider Electric).

This machination was allegedly done to protect the law firm from liability.

The second matter involves the 7thCircuit accusing Attorney Davis of filing in a pro se manner in Davis v. Anderson, et al. ("Anderson"). This accusation was apparently prepared by a 7thCircuit (law) clerk who never produced any evidence of Attorney Davis' filing pro se nonetheless the 7thCircuit Court removed his name from the roll of attorneys who practice before it – affecting Davis not only as attorney but as plaintiff and also affecting his autistic son – Eric, as plaintiff.

As a result of Anderson, the 7th Circuit interfered with Attorney Davis' private representation of Defendant Ulric Jones in U.S. v. Ulric Jones where the 7thCircuit denied Jones' expressed desire to continue with Attorney Davis' representation thereby affecting attorney-client privileges. Attorney Davis continued in a pro bono manner by appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The third matter involves Jose Andrade v. City of Hammond where the City of Hammond, Indiana ("City") charged Andrade with numerous Code Violations which did not exist before Andrade purchased the property however – only after the purchase, Andrade's property was charged with Code Violations. There appears to be profiling in that the previous owner of said property was never cited nor was this owner known to be Mexican-American. Attorney Davis was not initially involved in the case but submitted the Petition to the U.S. Supreme Court.

SOURCE Attorney John H. Davis