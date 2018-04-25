The Leaders Circle Honours Top Experts for Strengthening Toronto's Global Reputation

The combined estimated economic benefit generated for Toronto by these international conventions is estimated to be more than $63 million.

The most recent statistics available indicate that Toronto welcomes the most international convention attendees in Canada (ICCA, 2016). With a record-breaking 26 citywide conferences scheduled for 2018, positive momentum currently surrounds Toronto's international meetings market. The MTCC secured 19 citywide conventions from outside of Canada in its last fiscal year, the most ever in one year. The facility will also host a record-breaking number of international meetings in the upcoming year. This trend speaks to the positive business sentiment surrounding Toronto on an international level and to the city's thriving health sciences and technology sectors. In 2017, Toronto's meeting industry generated $634 million in economic impact for the city.

"Our government applauds each of the Leaders Circle Ambassadors recognized", said Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Daiene Vernile. "From the tourism industry to the academic arena, they represent Toronto to the world, and their achievements demonstrate Ontario's incredible depth of talent, skill, and opportunity."

"When Toronto relies on top thinkers, innovators and researchers, the entire region – and indeed province – benefits from their great work and leadership," said Johanne Bélanger, President and CEO of Tourism Toronto. "The Leaders Circle was born out of the idea that a transfer of knowledge can have an impact on business events in Toronto and now in its third year, it's clear the impact is tremendous. Congratulations to all of the honourees on behalf of everyone in the hospitality and tourism industry."

"Now in its third year, the Leaders Circle program continues to build key relationships and create the networks required to strengthen Toronto's status in the international meetings market," said Barry Smith, President and CEO at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. "We are thrilled to honour these top experts who generously take time from their demanding schedules to bring prestigious international meetings to Toronto."

3rd Annual Leaders Circle Recognition Gala Award Recipients

Mr. Chander Khanna

Executive Committee, Toronto Area InterFaith Council

Bid win: 2018 Parliament of the World's Religions Toronto

Mr. David Cherniack

Principal at All in One Films

Bid win: 2018 Parliament of the World's Religions Toronto

Dr. Milos Popovic

Senior Scientist, Toronto Rehab Chair in Spinal Cord Injury Research & Director of Research, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, University Health Network

Bid win: RehabWeek 2019

Dr. Alex Mihailidis

Barbara G. Stymiest Research Chair in Rehab Technology at University of Toronto and Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, and Scientific Director of the AGE-WELL Network of Centres of Excellence

Bid win: RehabWeek 2019

Dr. Upton Allen

Chief, Infectious Diseases, The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids)

Bid win: 12th International Symposium on Pneumococci and Pneumococcal Diseases

Dr. Gail Darling

Kress Family Chair in Esophageal Cancer, Thoracic Surgeon at University Health Network and Director of Thoracic Surgery Clinical Research at Toronto General Hospital

Bid win: 17th World Congress of the International Society for Diseases of the Esophagus

Dr. Holger Schunemann

Professor and Chair, Health Research Methods, Evidence and Impact, Faculty of Health Sciences at McMaster University; Director of Cochrane Canada Centre

Bid win: 28th Cochrane Colloquium Toronto

Dr. Cameron Mustard

President and Senior Scientist, the Institute for Work and Health, Doctor of Science, School of Hygiene and Public Health, John Hopkins University and Professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at University of Toronto

Bid win: XXII World Congress on Safety & Health at Work 2020

Ms. Louise Logan

National Project Director, 2020 World Congress on Safety and Health at Work

Bid win: XXII World Congress on Safety & Health at Work 2020

Mr. Robert Haller

Executive Director at Canadian Water and Wastewater Association

Bid win: IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition 2022

Professor Peter Vanrolleghem

Professor, Department of Civil Engineering and Water at the University of Laval and Vice President, Canadian Association on Water Quality

Bid win: IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition 2022

Professor Yves Comeau

Professor at the Department of Civil, Geological and Mining Engineering, Polytechnique Montreal and Secretary of the Canadian Association on Water Quality

Bid win: IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition 2022

Partnership Award Recipient

Ms. Ella Korets-Smith

Executive Director of TOHealth!

About the Leaders Circle

The Leaders Circle program partners with top thinkers, innovators, and researchers throughout the Toronto region to bring international meetings to the city. These meetings showcase Toronto as a place of innovation, excellence and opportunity. Supported by the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and Tourism Toronto, the Leaders Circle ensures Toronto hosts international meetings that provide a transfer of knowledge, build on the city's global reputation, promote innovation and ground breaking institutions, and leave a legacy of social and economic benefits to the city and region. For more, please visit www.theleaderscircle.ca.

