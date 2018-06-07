The LF Ranch has all the attributes of a national park, the best private fishing and hunting in America--and it's on the market for just the second time in more than a century

With its incomparable beauty, diversity of wildlife, miles of trout streams and wild, untamed wilderness along the Rocky Mountain Front, the LF Ranch has all the attributes of a national park. "The Rocky Mountain Front is the wildest place in America and the LF Ranch is arguably the wildest ranch on the Front," said Jaime Williams, President of The Wilderness Society. "Its beauty rivals any national park."

The Ranch borders the Bob Marshall Wilderness near Augusta, MT, 88 miles from Helena, the capital of Montana. The Ranch encompasses 42,400 acres that rise 3,300 feet from lush prairie grasses through riparian zones, past the iconic Haystack Butte, and into the Lewis and Clark National Forest.

The Ranch has the richest collection of wildlife in North America including elk, deer, antelope, bighorn sheep, grizzly bears, moose, wolves, and mountain lions. About 1,000 head of elk with trophy bulls call the ranch home. The Ranch has America's finest private trout fishing, with over 37 miles of trophy fisheries with healthy populations of large rainbow and brown trout. Browns of more than 20 inches are common.

The Ranch is the largest block of non-conserved land on the Front, has a ranch-style, square-cut timber home, a variety of ranch homes and fishing cabins, and barns for horses and cows. The Ranch has consistently maintained profitability for its 1,300-head rated AU cattle operation.

"This is the jewel in the Crown of the Continent," said Mike Swan, Broker/Owner of Swan Land Company. "With more than 37 miles of trophy trout fisheries, virtually every mammal known to the American Rockies, and stunning views—it is simply incomparable."

