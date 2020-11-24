The Life of Riley ups the Game of Home Entertaining

YOUNGSVILLE, La., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the years to come, when people ask Ashley and Lon Riley how they spent their downtime during the start of the pandemic, they will say, "We started a business focusing on what we love."

You see, the Rileys know how to throw a party.

Mama mia! We've bundled this ornate Italian crystal mixing glass and matching jigger with a proper heavy weighted copper bar spoon and copper hawthorne strainer. This bar set gives you everything you need to make the perfect Sazerac, martini or other chilled cocktail of choice, in Italian style. Contains a package of dried fruit and the cocktail mixer of your choice.

When COVID hit, they continued to entertain at home — they just did so for themselves, with plenty of Instagram-able spreads that made friends and neighbors wish for the days when they could join the fun.

Lon, a serial entrepreneur, recognized long ago that Ashley's sense of style and ability to locate specialty items made their home entertaining a cut above. When COVID put a stop to the rest of the couple's activities and their only child left for college, Ashley agreed that it was time to start the business Lon had been encouraging her to launch for years — a brand that shares her ability to find those just-right pieces to enhance home entertaining.

"We just have a good time entertaining — sharing great food and cocktails at home on our own and, of course, with friends," Ashley Riley, co-founder of The Life of Riley said. "We both work very hard and when it comes time to relax, we like to do so in style with quality products that we really enjoy using. Creating extraordinary moments at home is my thing!"

From curated cocktail kits that feature items like a handmade charred cocktail muddler set, a professional copper shaker set, a hot buttered rum kit to "not-so-proper" monogrammed cocktail napkins, The Life of Riley has special items to improve the looks (and tastes) of entertaining at home — with friends, when possible, and with immediate family any time.

"We search to find unique and custom products that bring our vision to life — and we only sell products that we love to use," said Lon Riley, co-founder of The Life of Riley. "We have made it part of our mission to support local makers and small businesses that produce unique and creative products."

Ashley Riley said that exceptional small batch items and products from local artisans are exciting to find and use, but even more exciting to share with others.

"Our product line runs the gamut from funky to elegant — and everything in between," she said. "We hope that others will love our products as much as we do. We will continue to work hard to help others create an exceptional home entertaining experience."

One way they're helping others do just that during the time of COVID is to host virtual cocktail parties. Ashley Riley offers recipes and provides a list of ingredients in advance of the party, then walks participants through the creation of the food and drinks. Guests are then able to enjoy the treats "together." Plus, The Life of Riley has worked with artisans to develop specific items that make entertaining-at-a-distance lovely — with individual snack carafes and hand-carved personal charcuterie boards.

The Life of Riley also offers branded corporate gifts, with customized boxes that feature brands' logo and message — usually available for quick turnaround. Almost any item in their inventory can be offered in branded packaging, available for the holidays.

"We work with organizations to identify the best options within their budgets and then create customized boxes to enhance the unboxing experience for their recipients," said Ashley.

For more information, email us at [email protected] or go to our website, www.thelife-riley.com.

About The Life of Riley:

At The Life of Riley, Ashley and Lon Riley have created a brand to share their personal aesthetic and unique product finds that inspire others to create their own extraordinary moments at home, with their own personal touch. Cheers!

