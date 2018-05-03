NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing demand for light meters in the photography and cinematography industry worldwide is driving the growth of the light meter market



The light meter market is expected to grow from USD 305.1 million in 2018 to USD 417.4 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2018 and 2023. The increasing demand for light meters in the photography and cinematography industry worldwide, regulations to improve workplace lighting, and government initiatives toward the standardization of lighting protocols are driving the light meter market. Major restraining factors for growth of the light meter market include the development of smartphone applications and light measuring devices to substitute light meters.



Digital light meters held a major share of the light meter market in 2017

Light meters can have 2 types of displays—analog and digital.Digital light meters are easy to access as they operate by eliminating the need to analyze the position of a needle in a meter, unlike analog light meters.



These light meters also provide more accurate readings than analog light meters, which leads to the dominant position of this segment in the overall light meter.



General-purpose light meters to hold the largest revenue share of the light meter market in 2017

General-purpose light meters are usually basic light meter models designed for the measurements of general lighting.These are the budget models with a wide measuring range, working in more demanding applications.



These devices are simple to use, compact, and rugged, and provide quick and accurate readings in normal lighting conditions.The major application areas for this product are indoor/outdoor light measurements, photography and cinematography, educational campuses, and office buildings with normal lighting, etc.



The largest size of the general-purpose light meters is attributed to the lower price of these meters than other light meters. Also, these light meters have a wide measuring range to work in more demanding applications.



Light meter market for 0–200K lux range is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023

The 0–200K lux range meters are likely to dominate the light meter market with larger size and higher CAGR during the forecast period as these light meters are used in a wider range of applications. On the other hand, the light meters with the lux range above 200K are costly, and their use is limited to high-end technical applications.



The light meter market for the photography and cinematography application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023

Optimum lighting plays a crucial role in capturing desired photo or video.Light meters recommend the optimum exposure and light levels for any portrait or scene.



Advanced light meters feature the most innovative and advanced capabilities such as flash analyzing function, built-in wireless triggering, flash power control, and radio frequency compatibility. These factors contribute to the largest share of the photography and cinematography application in the market and the highest CAGR of the market for the same during the forecast period.



The light meter market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023

The majority of the countries in APAC are in the developing phase.The region mainly has emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea, which are witnessing rapid rate of industrialization.



Also, the majority of the market in APAC is still untapped for light meters and holds great potential.The region is still untapped for the growth of light meters and holds a lot of potential for growth in the upcoming years.



Therefore, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Photography and cinematography is the rapidly growing industry in APAC, which effectively uses light meters.



Some of the countries in APAC such as India, China, and Japan have one of the most revenue impacting film industries.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key experts. The break-up of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1—20 %, Tier 2—45%, and Tier 3—35%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives—35%, Directors—25%, and Others—40%

• By Geography: Americas—45%, Europe—25%, APAC—20%, and RoW—10%



Companies that provide a range of customized solutions to customers are expected to emerge as the game changers.



This report profiles some of the following key light meter manufacturers in this market:

1. Konica Minolta Sensing Americas (US)

2. FLIR Systems (US)

3. Sekonic (Japan)

4. Testo SE (Germany)

5. Hioki (Japan)

6. Amprobe (US)

7. KERN & SOHN (Germany)

8. B&K Precision (US)

9. Line Seiki (Japan)

10. PCE Deutschland (Germany)

11. Hanna Instruments (US)



Research Coverage

This report covers the light meter market based on display, type, lux range, application, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business, products and services, and key strategies such as product launches and developments associated with the light meter market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help the market leaders or new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the overall market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the global light meter market size and that of the subsegments across different applications and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the light meter market.

3. This report would help stakeholders to better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and new product launches in the light meter market.



