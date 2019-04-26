The Liquid Biopsy Market in Latin America, 2019 to 2025 - Products Based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) is Anticipated to Witness the Highest CAGR of 11.75% during 2018-2025

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market: Focus on Products and Services, Therapeutic Applications, Clinical Applications, Circulating Biomarkers, 5 Countries Data, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America liquid biopsy market is anticipated to reach $70.9 million by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 10.29% in the forecast period 2019-2025.

Some of the factors such as growing prominence for rising prevalence of different types of cancer and requirement of novel diagnostic technologies enabling treatment monitoring. Further, the growing prominence of companion diagnostics and substantial investments made in the field of precision medicine are bolstering the growth of the Latin America liquid biopsy market.

In terms of product type, the Latin America liquid biopsy market is dominated by tests and services. The impressive growth in the demand for tests and services, is attributed to the elevated requirement for non-invasive diagnostic services for treatment selection and monitoring. Further, the growing establishment of molecular diagnostics companies providing liquid biopsy tests with short turnaround times is bolstering the growth of the Latin America liquid biopsy tests and services market.

In terms of circulating biomarkers, the Latin America liquid biopsy market is dominated by circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). The contribution of the products based on circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) was valued around 40% of the total Latin America liquid biopsy market revenue. However, the market for products based on circulating tumor cells (CTCs) is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 11.75% in the forecast period 2018-2025 and outperform the market for products based on ctDNA.

In terms of clinical applications, the Latin America liquid biopsy market is dominated by treatment monitoring. The contribution of treatment monitoring was valued at $11.6 million in 2017, witnessing a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period. The growth can be accounted to the increased awareness and adoption of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection and treatment of cancer.

In terms of therapeutic applications, the Latin America liquid biopsy market is dominated by breast cancer treatment. The growth can be accounted to the increased awareness and adoption of liquid biopsy tests for early detection and treatment of cancer.

In terms of country, Brazil is the leading contributor to the Latin America liquid biopsy market. This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of different types of cancer have significantly elevated the requirement of novel diagnostic technologies which enable real-time monitoring of cancer treatment in the country.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary



1 Market Overview

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Comparative Analysis of Tissue Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy

1.3 Clinical Applications of Liquid Biopsy

1.4 Trends for Liquid Biopsy

1.5 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market Scenario



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Potential of Liquid Biopsy

2.2.2 Ability to Monitor Clonal Mutations

2.2.3 Growing Prominence of Precision Medicine

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 Uncertain Reimbursement and Regulatory Policies

2.3.2 High Pricing Pressure

2.3.3 Adoption of Traditional Diagnosis Practices

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 Development of Medication Package Deals

2.4.2 Expansion into Emerging markets

2.4.3 Scope of Liquid Biopsy for Intervention: Diagnosis of Non-Oncology Disorders



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Market Share Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness



4 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market (by Product Type)

4.1 Tests/Services

4.2 Kits and Consumables

4.3 Instruments



5 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market (by Circulating Biomarkers)

5.1 Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

5.2 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

5.3 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

5.4 Extracellular Vesicles and Others



6 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market (by Clinical Applications)

6.1 Treatment Monitoring

6.2 Prognosis and Recurrence Monitoring

6.3 Treatment Selection

6.4 Diagnosis and Screening



7 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market (by Therapeutic Applications)

7.1 Breast Cancer

7.2 Lung Cancer

7.3 Prostate Cancer

7.4 Colorectal Cancer

7.5 Melanoma Cancer

7.6 Other Types of Cancer

7.7 Non-Oncology Application



8 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market (by Country)

8.1 Brazil

8.2 Mexico

8.3 Argentina

8.4 Chile

8.5 Colombia

8.6 Rest-of-Latin America



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Overview

9.2 Biocept, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Role of Biocept in LATAM Liquid Biopsy Market

9.2.3 Overall Financials

9.2.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

9.4 Contextual Genomics Inc.

9.5 Epic Sciences Inc.

9.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

9.7 Guardant Health Inc.

9.8 Illumina Inc.

9.9 MDxHealth Inc.

9.10 Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Subsidiary of Menarini Group)

9.11 MetaCell s.r.o

9.12 Myriad Genetics Inc.

9.13 NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

9.14 Qiagen N.V.

9.15 Sysmex Inostics GmbH (Subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation)

9.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



