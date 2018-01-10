The list of "Global Top Brands" was officially released, and Chinese brands won many awards

Global influence, industrial indicator

Sponsored by Consumer Technology Association (CTA), International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) aims to promote a close relationship between top electronics technology and modern life. It is held in Las Vegas in January every year and is the biggest and the most influential consumer electronics show in the world, as well as the biggest gathering in the global consumer technology industry. The exhibits include consumer electronics, communication hardware, software & service, automobile electronics, related electronic components & materials, photographic equipment as well as new technology and new energy products in the field of energy conservation and environment protection. Since its foundation in 2006, the Global Top Brands Ceremony held at CES has been conducted for 12 sessions by far. The selection results of Global Top Brands have been regarded as the presentation and summary of the electronics industry in virtue of its professional and strict selection method and close attention to dynamic change of the industry and market.

It is reported that for each list, IDG would work with the global authoritative research institution International Data Corporation (IDC) to conduct professional and comprehensive evaluation of the performance of global electronic brands in the past year by combining the third-party data, network voting and evaluation by jury, consisting of experts from famous global manufacturers or institutions. The evaluated aspects include the industrial status, international strategy and deployment, brand image, market scale and operating profits of global electronic brands. In the 2017-2018 list, the innovation ability and R&D (research and development) input for the most cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and the Internet of Things, are also among the critical indices to be evaluated. The list released every year has fully reflected the competitiveness of various manufacturers and brands as well as the consumers' interest and demand, which has become the indicator of industrial development. It has promoted technological progress, product upgrade and even the innovation of business model, and drawn close attention from the global consumer electronics industry as well as the world's top media.

Among the list released, Chinese brands show great performance.

This year's list has reflected the rise of Chinese innovation and quality in 2017. Among "2017-2018 Top 10 CE Brands", Chinese brands include Haier, Changhong, Hisense, TCL, Huawei, BOE, Lenovo, Midea, Gree and Skyworth. Furthermore, TCL, Changhong, iFlytek, Hisense, Coolpad, Sharp, MEITU and iQIYI also won various special awards for their products. TCL C6 won "Global Smart TV of Audio-Visual Experience Award of the Year", Hisense U9 won "Global Best Display Tech Gold Award of the Year", CHANGHONG CHiQ-Q5R won "The Best Designed Television of the Year", CHANGHONG CHiQ-Q5T won "The Best Frame-Integrated Television of the Year", SHARP LCD-70SX970A won "8K Innovation Technology Contribution Award", iFlytek won "The Excellent Leader of Artificial Intelligence Industry of the Year", SHARP AQUOS S2 won "The Best Full Screen Smartphone Innovation Award", BlackBerry KEYone won "Global Business Security Mobile Phone of the Year", Coolpad COOL M7 won "The Best Fashion ID Design Award", MEITU V6 won "The Best Photography Smartphone of the Year" and Coolpad Dynobot won "The Best Kid's Smart Watch Innovation Award of Technology".

The List of Global Top Brands endorses the quality, reputation and leading technology of award-winning products, proving the recognition and approval of these brands by global consumers. In the meantime, it will also help Chinese brands to further expand their global sales and establish their global influence, which has opened critical channels for them to further develop the global market.

Smart appliances will be further integrated into people's lives

With the governmental guidance, mature technology, fast development of the Internet and the Internet of Things, participation of various brands on different levels and gradual acceptance by consumers, the output of smart appliances, which is expected to exceed one trillion yuan in 2020, will keep growing. On the other hand, the development of intelligence will also be expanded from technology to culture, which will become simpler and closer to people's consumption habits. We can reasonably believe that in the future, the development of Chinese smart appliances will consist of "two directions" - the Internet of Things will become mobile, and the mobile industry will also be influenced by the Internet of Things.The goal is to build a mutually connected, linked and understanding ecological system.

At the ceremony, the released list of "2017-2018 Global Smart Appliances Brands Top 10" includes the brands of Siemens, Samsung, Haier, Hitachi, Panasonic, Bosch, Philips, Sony, Whirlpool and LG. Among them, it's worth mentioning Haier - the only Chinese brand listed in "2017-2018 Global Smart Appliances Brands Top 10". Founded in 1984, Haier Group has transformed from refrigerator and air conditioner manufacturer to the manufacturer of complete smart appliances, and the transformation of Haier also represents the transformation from "Made in China" to "Created in China" and "Intelligent Manufacturing of China". In recent years, Haier has fully carried China's advantages in complete manufacturing ecology, promoted intelligent manufacturing from the ecological perspective and used it as the main direction for manufacturing transformation and upgrade. Haier previously has introduced the world's biggest industrial Internet platform with proprietary intellectual property rights - COSMOPlat. By December, 2017, it had gathered more than 300 million users and more than 3.8 million companies, and the platform scale exceeded 200 billion, which has realized cross-industry and cross-field services. COSMOPlat has deeply integrated advanced manufacturing industry with the Internet, big data and artificial intelligence, which has promoted the future development of smart appliances, as well as the transformation and upgrade of Chinese manufacturers toward the direction of intelligent manufacturing.

In 2017, the big data application solutions have been gradually embedded into various technologies, such as advanced analysis, content analysis and deep learning. Artificial intelligence (AI), which has been integrated into more electronic products through technologies like speech recognition, image recognition and expert system, was in the ascendant, and its market potential will present explosive growth. Furthermore, technologies such as the AI bionic eye, the news writing robot and automatic translation are entering and changing people's lives and work. 2018 will start an era with more "intelligent manufacturing" and "wisdom".

