The Local Business 30-Day Challenge Kick-off is Tuesday, September 10, 2019, as a Lead-up to Small Business Saturday-Shop Small® 2019

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, local business owners are uniting to help make Small Business Saturday 2019, the most profitable ever by launching the Commit to Ten for Local 30-Day Challenge.

United By Local, a 501c3 non-profit organization is spearheading the 30-Day Local Business Challenge. Their mission is to help local owners outmaneuver failure, rebuild their dwindling customer base and succeed in these uncertain times brought about by the internet and technology.

The 30-Day Local Business Challenge

United By Local's founder and author of the new book, The Local Business Revolution, Sevi, The Tech Granny explains why the 30-day local challenge is vital to local's current economy. "The Internet has forever changed the way consumers shop by delivering a devastating blow to many local businesses' bottom-line profits. Local businesses are closing faster than they are opening. According to Governing.com, "The Die-off is Real."

"Our goal is to double the billions of dollars made locally last year, thanks to Small Business Saturday sponsored by American Express. Together, local business owners can redirect billions of dollars into our local businesses by simply spending first with those most likely to spend with us. That's not Walmart or Amazon, it's others just like us—local owners. Local owners spending with local owners. By utilizing the power of the internet and social media, we can invite hundreds of thousands of local business owners to accept the Commit to Ten for Local 30-Day Challenge."

Here's how it works. Each local business owner commits to purchasing goods and services from 10 local businesses within 30 days while challenging 10 local business owners to also accept the 30-Day Local Business Challenge.

This Local Business Challenge is all-inclusive: local retail, restaurants, professional services, contractors, realtors, service industries, and more.

The Challenge runs from Tuesday, September 10, 2019, to November 30, 2019, which is Small Business Saturday. Plenty of time for local business owners to spread the word.

The real win for local owners will be the friendships made, the relationships forged and the security that comes with increased sales and profit. That's what each participant stands to gain from the challenge.

In 2010, American Express founded Small Business Saturday. "Small Business Saturday – Shop Small® is an American shopping holiday held the Saturday after US Thanksgiving during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year." Wikipedia

To learn more about the Local Business 30-Day Challenge or to pledge to accept the challenge, visit their website. LocalBusinessChallenge.org To read more about Small Business Saturday-Shop Small® visit americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/

