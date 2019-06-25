The Machine Automation Controller Market is Estimated to Grow from $33.7 Billion in 2019 to $41.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3%

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Automation Controller Market by Controller Type (DCS, PLC, Industrial PC), Form Factor (IP65, IP20), Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The machine automation controller market was valued at USD 32.32 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 41.54 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the machine automation controller value chain. Research and development, manufacturing and assembly, distribution, end user, and after-sales services are the prominent stages in the machine automation controller value chain. The maximum value is added during the manufacturing and assembly phases.

The growth of the market is driven by rising focus on reducing overall operational cost, increasing need to drive productivity in process industries, and the growing use of robots in the manufacturing sector. However, high initial capital investment for SMEs and difficulty in finding system failure resulting in increased downtime are factors restraining the market growth. Cybersecurity threats and rising digital skill gaps are the major challenges faced by players in the machine automation controller market.



The machine automation controller market is dominated by various established players according to their core competencies. The key players offering DCS include ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Yokogawa (Japan), and Emerson (US). Whereas, the key players offering PLC are Siemens (Germany), Rockwell (US), Schneider Electric (France), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and ABB (Switzerland).

Further, leading players offering industrial PC include Advantech (Taiwan), Siemens (Germany), and Beckhoff Automation (Germany). These major companies in the machine automation controller market have adopted product launches and contracts as key strategies to expand their business operations, customer base, and geographic reach by providing the best possible solutions to their customers.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Machine Automaton Controller Market

4.2 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Controller Type

4.3 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Form Factor

4.4 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Industry & Region

4.5 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Focus on Reducing Overall Operational Cost

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need to Drive Productivity in Process Industry

5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Robots in Manufacturing Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Capital Investment for SMEs

5.2.2.2 Difficulty in Finding System Failure Results in Increased Downtime

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Industrial Internet of Things

5.2.3.2 Demand for Improved Worker Safety

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Cybersecurity Threats

5.2.4.2 Rising Digital Skill Gap in Workforce

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Functions of Machine Automation Controllers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Logic Handling

6.2.1 Need for More Intelligent Controllers Fuels Demand for Logic Handling Functionality

6.3 Motion Control

6.3.1 Motion Control Emerged as Most Basic Functionality of Machine Automation Controller

6.4 Network Safety

6.4.1 Rising Security Threat Makes Network Safety Function A Necessity for Machine Automation Controllers

6.5 Machine Monitoring

6.5.1 Growing Awareness Toward Preventive Maintenance Makes Machine Monitoring an Important Function

6.6 Data Handling

6.6.1 Capability to Handle a Large Amount of Data is an Important Functionality of Modern Machine Automation Controllers

6.7 Communication

6.7.1 Demand for Better Connectivity Among Automation Systems Drives Need for Communication



7 Types of Machine Automation Controllers

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Modular

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Scalable Automation Control Solutions Drives Demand for Modular Controllers

7.2.1.1 Advantages of Modular Machine Automation Controller

7.2.1.2 Disadvantages of Modular Machine Automation Controller

7.3 Compact

7.3.1 Small Process and Manufacturing Facilities With Basic Automation Needs Boost Demand for Compact Controllers

7.3.1.1 Advantages of Compact Machine Automation Controller

7.3.1.2 Disadvantages of Compact Machine Automation Controller



8 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Controller Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Distributed Control System

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Centralized Control Boosting Demand for DCS

8.3 Programmable Logic Controller

8.3.1 Need for Efficient, Safe, and Reliable Execution of Plant Operations Drives Demand for PLC

8.4 Industrial PC

8.4.1 Growing Demand for Controllers With High Processing Power Fuels Demand for Industrial PC



9 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Form Factor

9.1 Introduction

9.2 IP65

9.2.1 Demanding Industrial Environments Propel Need for IP65-Rated Machine Automation Controllers

9.3 IP20

9.3.1 Raising Industry Standards Drive Market for IP20-Rated Machine Automation Controllers

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Need for Automation Controllers With Different Ingress Protection as Per Customer's Requirement Fuels Demand Other Automation Controllers



10 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Process Industries

10.2.1 Oil & Gas

10.2.1.1 Modernization of Old Processes to Boost Demand for Automated Systems in Oil & Gas Industry

10.2.2 Energy & Power

10.2.2.1 Smart Grids Open New Market Opportunities for Machine Automation Controllers

10.2.3 Food & Beverages

10.2.3.1 Need for Higher Productivity and Strict Regulations Drives Demand for Automated Systems in Food & Beverages Industry

10.2.4 Chemicals

10.2.4.1 Increasing Automation in Chemicals Industry Drives Demand for Machine Automation Controllers

10.2.5 Pharmaceuticals

10.2.5.1 Growing Digitization and Automation of Drug Manufacturing Contribute to Growth of Machine Automation Controller Market

10.2.6 Metals & Mining

10.2.6.1 Rising Safety Concerns for Workers Fuel Demand for Automation in Metals & Mining Industry

10.2.7 Pulp & Paper

10.2.7.1 Steady Growth in Demand for Paper Products to Fuel Market for Machine Automation Controllers

10.2.8 Others

10.2.8.1 Increasing Need for Usable Water for Drinking and Industrial Use Contribute to Growth of Machine Automation Controller Market

10.3 Discrete Industries

10.3.1 Automotive

10.3.1.1 Increase in Competition and Need for More Output at Optimum Cost Fuel Machine Automation Controller Market

10.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

10.3.2.1 Process Optimization Drives Machine Automation Controller Market in Aerospace & Defense Industry

10.3.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

10.3.3.1 Increasing Need for High-Quality Electronic Products Boosts Implementation of Automation in Semiconductor & Electronics Industry

10.3.4 Medical Devices

10.3.4.1 Higher Quality and Strict Regulatory Demands Drive Medical Device Manufacturers Toward Automation



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Growing Trend of Automation in Production Facilities in US Pharmaceuticals Companies Fuels Demand for Machine Automation Controllers

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Automation in Oil & Gas to Create Growth Opportunities for Machine Automation Controllers

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Modernization of Power Distribution Grids Boosts Demand for Machine Automation Controllers in Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Supportive Initiatives By the UK Government

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Automation By Process Industries in France

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.3.1 Highly Automated Industrial Ecosystem Makes Germany an Attractive Market for Machine Automation Controllers

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.3.4.1 Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities to Drive Machine Automation Controller Market

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China is an Attractive Investment Hub for Machine Automation Controller Market Players

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Positive Outlook for Implementation of Automation Technology Makes Japan an Ideal Market for Machine Automation Controllers

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.3.1 Presence of State-Of-The-Art Automated Manufacturing Infrastructure to Offer Growth Avenues for Machine Automation Controller Market

11.4.4 India

11.4.4.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in India to Drive Demand for Machine Automation Controllers

11.4.5 Rest of APAC

11.4.5.1 Emerging Southeast Asian Economies Drive Demand for Machine Automation Controllers

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Latin America

11.5.1.1 Favorable Government Policies for Manufacturing Companies to Drive Demand for Machine Automation Controllers

11.5.2 Middle East

11.5.2.1 Growing Aerospace Industry in Middle East to Boost Machine Automation Controller Market

11.5.3 Africa

11.5.3.1 Rising Automotive and Electronics Manufacturing to Drive Machine Automation Controller Market in Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis for Machine Automation Controller Manufacturers

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Contracts

12.6.3 Acquisitions

12.6.4 Agreements, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

12.6.5 Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 ABB

13.1.2 Emerson

13.1.3 Siemens

13.1.4 Schneider Electric

13.1.5 Yokogawa

13.1.6 Advantech

13.1.7 Delta Electronics

13.1.8 Honeywell

13.1.9 Mitsubishi Electric

13.1.10 Omron

13.1.11 Rockwell Automation

13.1.12 Robert Bosch

13.1.13 Beckhoff Automation

13.1.14 Kollmorgen

13.1.15 Kontron

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 ACS India

13.2.2 Hollysys Automation

13.2.3 IEI Integration

13.2.4 Logic Supply



