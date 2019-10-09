The Mack Talks Podcast Interview with The Naked Cowboy in Times Square Interrupted by Donald Trump

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mack Talks podcast is about telling the stories of entrepreneurs, businesspeople and philanthropists. And there's one man that embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship, and that man is The Naked Cowboy. The Mack Talks has intended to include him in an episode of the podcast for a long time, and that dream finally came true October 8th, 2019. And perhaps there was no other acceptable location than his very own workplace; Time's Square. Once agreeable terms were set, The Mack Talks team arranged for the meeting place with the proper authorities (Times Square Alliance) and set out for The Big Apple to record Episode #39 of The Mack Talks with The Naked Cowboy.

Mr. Donald Trump In Times Square

That chilly October morning, the team unpacked their gear, set up the microphones, and waited for their guest to arrive. The triangular ramp to the TKTS booth loomed over their impromptu recording studio, and served as an excellent vantage point for any onlooker.

Soon enough, The Naked Cowboy arrived, serenading passersby as he approached in his painted boots. When all three participants were sat and prepared, the podcast commenced.

Halfway through their podcast, a line of all-black SUV's arrived noisily, interrupting their recording session. The backseat passenger door swung wide and revealed none other than POTUS, Mr. Donald J. Trump, swarmed by his imposing security guards.

The small section of Times Square erupted with commotion as passersby, businessmen and local employees rushed to the scene. People argued over whether or not what they were seeing was real. The Naked Cowboy stood up and approached the president, hand outstretched. You could hear the President speaking softly to Mr. Burck, thanking him and encouraging him for his support. Moments later, he was mobbed. The Naked Cowboy backed away and allowed his other fans to swarm him for pictures.

All in all, Trump's stop at Times Square lasted around 2 minutes. None of the surrounding folk could discern what the reason for his visit was; some speculated that the 2020 election had something to do with it, and he was looking to garner more support, using Times Square's iconic Cowboy as a podium.

To read more about the story, visit The Mack Talks.

Video of the encounter: https://youtu.be/Lv-FjNpwj70

Media Contact:

Scott Johnson

203-948-5116

225976@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Mack Talks