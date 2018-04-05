The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer

The campaign, originally developed in 2015 with BBDO Minneapolis, aims to start a conversation and create awareness for a better deli meat. To playfully bring this to life, the brand has re-cast actress Judy Greer, known for her roles in big screen and television hits such as "Jurassic World," "Ant Man," "Arrested Development," among others.

"We are excited to continue this campaign and celebrate offering consumers a 100 percent natural deli meat option that tastes great," said Amy Sand, senior brand manager for Hormel® Natural Choice® deli meats. "While it's a light-hearted commercial, it still showcases the dedication our brand has to consumers looking for a natural deli meat with no artificial ingredients and no added preservatives."

Noel Haan, executive creative director at BBDO, added, "Judy is a great fit for the brand. I think consumers will find her performance truly fun and relatable."

In the spot, Greer hosts a sandwich tasting party which parodies a conventional, sophisticated wine tasting. Guests are seen swirling and sniffing Hormel® Natural Choice® turkey, club and BLT sandwiches like fine wine aficionados, while other guests are simply there for the great taste.

The 15- and 30-second spots will air on national television as well as select digital and social channels.

Media planning and buying for the campaign was done by PHD Worldwide.

For more information on Hormel® Natural Choice® products or to view the latest spot featuring Greer, visit www.makethenaturalchoice.com.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Columbus®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the ninth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

* Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients

Contact: Brian Olson

507-437-5345

media@hormel.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-makers-of-hormel-natural-choice-deli-meats-announce-new-national-ad-featuring-comedic-actress-judy-greer-300625001.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods

Related Links

http://www.hormelfoods.com

