NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell isolation market is projected to register a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04315097



The market size for cell isolation is expected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2024 from USD 5.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.2%. The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from cancer and infectious diseases, increasing government funding for cell-based research, technological advancements, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.



The bone marrow segment is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

By cell source, the cell isolation market is segmented into three segments, namely, adipose tissue, bone marrow, and cord blood/embryonic stem cells.The bone marrow segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



This growth is attributed to the commercialization of a number of bone marrow-derived stem cell-based products for various therapeutic applications including aGVHD treatment, cardiovascular disease treatment, wound healing, tissue regeneration, and musculoskeletal disorders.



The biomolecule isolation segment is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Based on application, the cell isolation market is segmented into biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, tissue regeneration & regenerative medicine, and in vitro diagnostics.During the forecast period, the biomolecule isolation segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the overall cell isolation market.



This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing investments by companies for the production of biopharmaceutical products.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the cell isolation market is segmented into four major regional segments—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and a growing population.



Breakdown of Profiles of Primary Participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1—20%, Tier 2—45%, Tier 3—35%

• By Designation: C-level—30%, Director Level – 20%, Others – 50%

• By Region: North America—35%, Europe—24%, Asia—25%, Rest of the World – 16%



Key players in the cell isolation market include Beckman Coulter (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KgaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), pluriSelect (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Terumo BCT (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the cell isolation market by product, cell type, cell source, technique, application, end user, and region.Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by market players over the last three years.



In addition, the company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will enable both established firms and new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help these firms garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market shares.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the cell isolation market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the cell isolation market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the cell isolation market

• Market Development: Detailed information about emerging markets. The report analyzes the market for various cell isolation across geographies

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cell isolation market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04315097



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

