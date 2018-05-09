NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global massive MIMO market is expected to exhibit significant growth between 2018 and 2026.



The massive MIMO market is expected to grow from USD 1.29 billion in 2018 to USD 20.91 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.6% between 2018 and 2026. The key factor driving the growth of the massive MIMO market is the rising importance of software implementation in a communication network, high signal to noise ratio, and link reliability. However, delay in the standardization of spectrum allocation is restraining the growth of the market.



The 5G technology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The 5G segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020-2026. With future 5G deployments, massive MIMO is expected to enable new high-frequency bands that suffer high propagation path losses to deliver similar coverage as low frequencies. 5G is expected to offer significant gains to accommodate more users at higher data rates with better reliability while consuming less power.



Based on type of antennas, the 64T64R segment is expected to lead the massive MIMO market during the forecast period.

The 64T64R type of antennas segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2026.Most companies in the massive MIMO market use the 64T64R antenna in their testing and deployment, which is the major factor for the large market size of the 64T64R segment.



Several key companies such as Sprint use 64T64R antennas to increase the capacity of the massive MIMO.



The massive MIMO market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The massive MIMO market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The presence of leading massive MIMO vendors such as Huawei, ZTE, China Mobile, Samsung, and China Unicom is a key factor driving the massive MIMO market in Asia Pacific.



Furthermore, Japan, China, and India play a significant role in the massive MIMO market and have the maximum 4G LTE penetration rate.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 56%, Tier 2 = 23%, and Tier 3 = 21%

• By Designation: C–Level Executives = 75% and Directors = 25%

• By Region: North America = 40%, Europe = 23%, APAC = 26%, and RoW = 11%



Key players operating in the massive MIMO market include Xilinx (US), Intel (US), Lattice Semiconductor (US), Microsemi (US), TSMC (Taiwan), Microchip Technology (US), United Microelectronics (Taiwan), QuickLogic (US), GLOBALFOUNDRIES(US), Achronix (US), and S2C Inc. (US).



