The media gateway market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023

NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media gateway market to grow at a CAGR of 1.46% between 2018 and 2023

The media gateway market is expected to reach USD 2.19 billion by 2023 from USD 2.03 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 1.46% during the forecast period. The media gateways can be integrated with the existing IP systems and PSTN to lower the operational costs and improve the voice quality for users, along with the provision of the call recording functionality. Moreover, the growing communication technology and increasing internet subscriber penetration, globally, raise the demand for highly efficient, scalable, flexible, and low-cost communication solutions; hence, these factors are expected to boost the growth of the media gateway market during the forecast period. However, softswitches would reduce the need for the deployment of new media gateway hardware in LTE networks, and the adoption of these softwsitches over disparate networks acts as a restraint for the media gateway market growth.



Digital media gateway market to witness significant growth between 2018 and 2023

The market for digital media gateways is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the functionality to connect a VoIP circuit to a PSTN circuit, allowing the use of VoIP despite the network gaps or even when only one of the endpoints is enabled with VoIP. This functionality is provided transparently, and therefore customers are not required to understand or be aware of the topologies over which their communications are facilitated.



Wireline-based media gateways to hold largest size of market during forecast period

The wireline media gateways are used as interconnect gateways for PSTN or IP telephony network and are physically connected to the other networking devices.The majority of the enterprises and service providers use wired media gateways to attain better control, security, reliability, and speed to manage the data traffic.



The adoption of VoIP access drives the market for the wireline technology-based media gateways, and hence these gateways are likely to hold the largest share of the overall media gateway market during the forecast period.



Market in APAC to witness considerable growth during forecast period

The media gateway market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018–2023. The emerging markets in this region are expected to be the highest contributors to the massive long-term growth of media gateways in the future despite the IP telephony currently being one of the effective options for connectivity in some developing countries across this region.



The report details the competitive landscape for prominent players, including Nokia (Finland), AudioCodes (Israel), Avaya (US), Ribbon Communication (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Cisco Systems (US), Dialogic (US), Synway Information (China), and ZTE (China).



