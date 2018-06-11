NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical membranes market is projected to grow at CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2022



The medical membranes market is projected to grow from USD 2.13 billion in 2017 to USD 3.31 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The demand for medical membranes is expected to increase in the near future, owing to the rising prevalence of ESRD, globally. Membranes are required for filtration and blood purification, primarily during the dialysis procedure. Thus, increase in the number of ESRD patients is projected to drive the growth of the medical membranes market. However, long validation process for medical membranes is acting as a restraint to the growth of the market.



The IV infusion & sterile filtration segment is the fastest-growing application segment of the medical membranes market.



Based on application, the IV infusion & sterile filtration segment of the medical membranes market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The rising demand for improved medical facilities is driving the growth of the medical membranes market for IV infusion & sterile filtration application.



Increasing focus on high purity filtration and rising clinical & biopharmaceutical activities are additional factors expected to propel the demand for medical membranes in IV infusion & sterile filtration application.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for medical membranes.

The medical membranes market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.The demand for high purity products, technological advancements in the membrane industry, and expansion of the pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries, such as India and China, are key factors projected to drive the demand for medical membranes in APAC.



China and India are expected to be the key markets for medical membranes in APAC between 2017 and 2022. With the increase in expansion activities undertaken by key players in APAC, the demand for medical membranes in this region is projected to increase in the near future.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally.

• By Company Type - Tier 1 - 56%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 13%

• By Designation - Director Level - 44%, C Level - 25%, and Others - 31%

• By Region - North America - 37%, Europe - 19%, Asia Pacific - 31%, and RoW - 13%



Key companies profiled in this market research report include Pall Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), 3M (US), Sartorius (Germany), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Asahi Kasei (Japan), and W.L.



Gore & Associates (US).



Research Coverage

This report covers the medical membranes market, in terms of value, and forecasts the market size till 2022.The report includes the market segmentation based on material (PSU & PESU, PVDF, PTFE, PP, modified acrylics, and others), application (pharmaceutical filtration, hemodialysis, drug delivery, IV infusion & sterile filtration, and others), process technology (ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration and others), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World).



Key countries covered under these regions include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by key players in the medical membranes market.



Reasons to buy the report



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the medical membranes market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of revenue for the overall market and its subsegments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders better understand competitors and gain more insights regarding their business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.



