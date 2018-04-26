LONDON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Membrane filtration market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%

The membrane filtration market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.66 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 17.34 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018.



Extensive R&D activities have been undertaken to optimize the process and make it compatible for usage in various food, beverages, water, and wastewater applications.The fast-growing dairy industry across the world, process efficiency, emerging technologies in membrane filtration, and the rising demand for high-quality and safe food products are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the global membrane filtration market growth during the forecast period.



However, the high set up cost is a major restraining factor for this market. Lack of awareness about the advantages of membrane filtration is a major challenge for the membrane filtration market.



Reverse osmosis segment, by type, is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2018 to 2023

The reverse osmosis segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all membrane filtration technology types from 2018 to 2023.Reverse osmosis offers high efficiency in terms of water purification; it can typically eliminate up to 99% of most of the mineral contaminants.



It is largely being demanded for its functions such as purification, fractionation, desalination, demineralization, and deionization.



Spiral wound segment in food & beverages is estimated to lead the market with the largest share in 2018

Spiral wound segment is gaining huge demand for food & beverages manufacturers.Spiral wound modules are highly efficient in terms of juice concentration process.



They are significantly utilized in the concentration of sugarcane, orange, and synthetic juices. In the dairy industry, these modules are utilized for applications such as whey and cheese concentration.



Water & wastewater segment, by application, dominated the market in 2017

Membrane filtration technologies are increasingly being used for the removal of bacteria, microorganisms, particulates, and natural organic material from water, which can change the color, taste, and odor of water. Factors such as the growing emphasis on reducing the usage of chemicals in water treatment, advantages such as effective purification and reduced operation cost offered by membrane filtration technology, and government bodies across the globe adopting this technology in order to provide safe and clean drinking water to the households are driving the growth of the membrane filtration market.



Asia Pacific is estimated to contribute to the largest share in the global membrane filtration market in 2018

The Asia pacific region is estimated to dominate the membrane filtration market in 2018, and is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This market is mainly driven by the factors such as increased usage of membrane filtration in water processing plants for purification and in dairy and other food industries for pasteurization, sterilization, and concentration processes.



Furthermore, China accounted for the largest country in the Asia Pacific membrane filtration market and is majorly driven by the increase in the usage of membrane filtration technologies for water purification. The growing population in this country has increased the need for sustainable purification technologies, in order to ensure the supply of safe drinking water.



North America acquired the second-largest share of global membrane filtration market in 2017. This market is expected to be mainly driven by the increasing usage of membrane filtration equipment by food & beverages and manufacturers, particularly, dairy product & functional food manufacturers.



The figure below shows the breakdown of the primaries on the basis of company type, designation, and region, conducted during the research study.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, D level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 40%, North America – 20%, RoW – 15%



Major players in this market include 3M Company (US), Pall Corporation (US), Dow Company (US), Koch Membrane System (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Fileder Filter Systems Ltd (UK), Prominent (Germany), ACWA Services (UK), Aquabio(UK), and Aquatech International (US).



Research Coverage:

The report focuses on membrane filtration products for different materials and regions.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of this market across different segments—type, application, module design, membrane material, and region.



Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, competitive landscape, recent developments, and key market strategies.



