The microarray analysis market is expected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2023 from USD 3.82 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing application areas of microarrays, increasing incidence of cancer, and increasing funding for genomic and proteomic research. On the other hand, the emergence of NGS as an effective alternative to the microarray technology could hinder market growth to a certain extent.







The research and academic institutes segment dominated the market in 2018



On the basis of end users, the microarray analysis market has been segmented into research and academic institutes, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users.In 2018, the research and academic institutes segment is projected to account for the largest share of the microarray analysis market.







The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing funding and growing initiatives by governments to support academic genomic and proteomic research projects.







The DNA microarray segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the analysis period.







Based on the type, the microarray analysis market is segmented into DNA microarrays, protein microarrays, and other microarrays. The DNA microarray segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the use of DNA microarrays in various applications such as drug discovery, genomic and cancer research, personalized medicine, genetic disease diagnosis, and various diseases.







Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.







In this report, the microarray analysis market is segmented into four major regional segments—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.The microarray analysis market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.







Increasing biotechnology and pharmaceutical research in the region is a key driving factor for this market.







The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:



• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 70% and Tier 2 – 30%



• By Designation – C level – 62%, Director level – 21%, Others – 17%



• By Region – North America – 50%, Europe – 20%, Asia-Pacific – 30%







The major players in the microarray analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Molecular Devices (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US).







Research Coverage:



The report analyses the microarray analysis market by product and service, type, application, end user, and region.Apart from comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years.







In addition, the company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful in the market.







Key benefits of buying the Report:



This report will enable both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help these firms garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market shares.







The report provides insights on the following pointers:



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the key players in the microarray analysis market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the microarray analysis market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the microarray analysis market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various microarray analysis across geographies



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the microarray analysis market







