The Moseley Group Welcomes New Managing Partner Glen Helton

"The depth and breadth of Glen's leadership experience in the food service industry is unparalleled," said Moseley Group Managing Partner Harry Milloff. "He has been at the forefront of rapid business growth and industry change both domestically and globally, consistently contributing innovative thinking that's changed the way his employers – and the industry – do business. From one step on his career path to another, Glen has left an indelible mark, helping to take fast food retailers like Burger King Corporation, Popeye's Chicken, and Kuwait Food Company to the next level in intensely competitive environments."

Glen's experience will complement The Moseley Group's deep talent bench, adding the unique combination of hands-on tactical experience and executive, C-level strategic insight to help clients with the development and implementation of new concepts, products, practices and growth strategies.

"We've had the good fortune to work with Glen as a client," said Milloff. "As an executive who's spent his career in the food and beverage industry, he has an innate understanding of the nuts and bolts, and a brilliant ability to develop strategies that cut through the cluttered marketplace. He's a natural fit with the Moseley team, where analysis and creativity often lead to unexpected solutions that have transformative impacts on the marketplace. Like everyone on our team, Glen's passion is for the best answer – for each and every client."

A seasoned executive, Helton comes to The Moseley Group following his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the Kuwait Food Company (Americana) in the United Arab Emirates and Kudu Company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He previously served in executive roles with Burger King Corporation, SRAC Holdings and Popeye's Chicken.

In his managing partner role, Glen joins a distinguished team of industry veterans and fresh talent that combine for an in-depth understanding of the disruption shaping the marketplace, and of the transformative solutions that will cut through – and prevail – in the "new age of convenience."

In order to meet the demands of a growing client base, Moseley has recently added to its growing team: senior design lead Jenna Stacer-Miccile is an experienced designer and strategic planner with more than a decade of experience; senior consultant Matt Russo is a seasoned hospitality executive and corporate chef; senior consulting associate Parker Doyle brings diverse hospitality and retail experience; and associate Elizabeth Scannell will leverage a demonstrated eye for graphic, interactive, and environmental design. The company also welcomes back Charlene Helton as Director of Business Development, who last worked with Aramark in the Beverage Retail Solutions division.

About The Moseley Group

The Moseley Group (TMG) serves a global roster of leading and emerging food and beverage companies. TMG collaborates with clients to understand their market position, explore and visualize new opportunities, manage and sustain growth, and maximize profitability.

TMG has an expert team that analyzes every detail of each client's brand or concept to gain a clear understanding of culture, operations, financials, and competition to reveal both strengths and potentials, then uses those findings to craft innovative, often unexplored strategies for strong, sustainable growth that significantly improves the bottom line.

Every individual on the Moseley team works closely together to transform concepts by visualizing and invigorating their clients' true potential. TMG is obsessive and focused when it comes to the details required to create value in today's rapidly changing food and beverage industry.

As agents of change, TMG transforms brands and concepts by streamlining process, while optimizing the capability of their client's team. TMG is managed with hands-on experience reaching outside North America to countries within Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. TMG's global experience has expanded its horizon for providing a variety of solutions that enable concepts to "leapfrog" ahead of the competition in a disruptive cycle of change.

