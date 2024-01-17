The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition Announces the 2023 MSA Centers of Excellence

The MSA Centers of Excellence (COE) initiative aims to establish a network of premier clinical centers, strategically located across the nation, to offer exceptional multidisciplinary care and support services for individuals affected by MSA and their families.

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition is pleased to announce the 2023 MSA Centers of Excellence. The MSA Centers of Excellence (COE) initiative aims to establish a network of premier clinical centers, strategically located across the nation, to offer exceptional multidisciplinary care and support services for individuals affected by MSA and their families.

Highlighting and supporting institutions where MSA patients can be confident they're engaging with a health team that has the right resources and experiences for their diagnosis is an absolute imperative. Post this The Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Coalition is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a 30-year history of devotion to improving the quality of life and building hope for people living with MSA.

Following a careful review of numerous applications, The MSA Coalition is confident that the selected institutions align with the organization's vision and mission and are equipped with multidisciplinary teams that will ensure those impacted by MSA receive a comprehensive, gold-standard, continuum of care. These Centers of Excellence will not only create the standard of care in the United States in which patients, care partners, and their families can access necessary specialized care, but also contribute to the advancement of MSA research and education.

2023 MSA Centers of Excellence:

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Mayo Clinic

UT Southwestern

University of Pennsylvania

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Rush University

UC San Diego Parkinson & Other Movement Disorders Center

Massachusetts General Hospital

General Hospital Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Irving Medical Center Virginia Commonwealth University

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Medical Center Stanford University

University of Florida

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

NYU Dysautonomia Center - NYU Langone Health

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Medical Center University of Michigan

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

for Medical Sciences Medical University of South Carolina

Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Center, The Queen's Medical Center

"Creating a recognizable and esteemed network of care centers specifically for the multiple system atrophy community is a critically important resource for patients, care partners, and healthcare providers," says Joe Lindahl, MA, CAE, Chief Executive Officer for The MSA Coalition. "Highlighting and supporting institutions where MSA patients can be confident they're engaging with a health team that has the right resources and experiences for their diagnosis is an absolute imperative."

The MSA Coalition expresses its gratitude to the dedicated staff, Centers of Excellence Advisory Board, and Board of Directors for their unwavering commitment to this initiative. Through the establishment of the 2023 MSA Centers of Excellence, The MSA Coalition continues its mission to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals affected by multiple system atrophy.

Media Contact

Jessie Iregui, Research and Medical Education Manager, The MSA Coalition, 866-737-4999, [email protected], www.multiplesystematrophy.org

SOURCE The MSA Coalition