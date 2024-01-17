The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition Announces the 2023 MSA Centers of Excellence

News provided by

The MSA Coalition

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

The MSA Centers of Excellence (COE) initiative aims to establish a network of premier clinical centers, strategically located across the nation, to offer exceptional multidisciplinary care and support services for individuals affected by MSA and their families.

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition is pleased to announce the 2023 MSA Centers of Excellence. The MSA Centers of Excellence (COE) initiative aims to establish a network of premier clinical centers, strategically located across the nation, to offer exceptional multidisciplinary care and support services for individuals affected by MSA and their families.

Continue Reading
The Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Coalition is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a 30-year history of devotion to improving the quality of life and building hope for people living with MSA.
The Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Coalition is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a 30-year history of devotion to improving the quality of life and building hope for people living with MSA.

Following a careful review of numerous applications, The MSA Coalition is confident that the selected institutions align with the organization's vision and mission and are equipped with multidisciplinary teams that will ensure those impacted by MSA receive a comprehensive, gold-standard, continuum of care. These Centers of Excellence will not only create the standard of care in the United States in which patients, care partners, and their families can access necessary specialized care, but also contribute to the advancement of MSA research and education.

2023 MSA Centers of Excellence:

  • Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Mayo Clinic
  • UT Southwestern
  • University of Pennsylvania
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Rush University
  • UC San Diego Parkinson & Other Movement Disorders Center
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
  • Stanford University
  • University of Florida
  • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • NYU Dysautonomia Center - NYU Langone Health
  • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
  • University of Michigan
  • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
  • Medical University of South Carolina
  • Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Center, The Queen's Medical Center

"Creating a recognizable and esteemed network of care centers specifically for the multiple system atrophy community is a critically important resource for patients, care partners, and healthcare providers," says Joe Lindahl, MA, CAE, Chief Executive Officer for The MSA Coalition. "Highlighting and supporting institutions where MSA patients can be confident they're engaging with a health team that has the right resources and experiences for their diagnosis is an absolute imperative."

The MSA Coalition expresses its gratitude to the dedicated staff, Centers of Excellence Advisory Board, and Board of Directors for their unwavering commitment to this initiative. Through the establishment of the 2023 MSA Centers of Excellence, The MSA Coalition continues its mission to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals affected by multiple system atrophy.

Media Contact

Jessie Iregui, Research and Medical Education Manager, The MSA Coalition, 866-737-4999, [email protected], www.multiplesystematrophy.org

SOURCE The MSA Coalition

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.