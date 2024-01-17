The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition Announces the 2023 MSA Centers of Excellence
The MSA Centers of Excellence (COE) initiative aims to establish a network of premier clinical centers, strategically located across the nation, to offer exceptional multidisciplinary care and support services for individuals affected by MSA and their families.
MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition is pleased to announce the 2023 MSA Centers of Excellence. The MSA Centers of Excellence (COE) initiative aims to establish a network of premier clinical centers, strategically located across the nation, to offer exceptional multidisciplinary care and support services for individuals affected by MSA and their families.
Following a careful review of numerous applications, The MSA Coalition is confident that the selected institutions align with the organization's vision and mission and are equipped with multidisciplinary teams that will ensure those impacted by MSA receive a comprehensive, gold-standard, continuum of care. These Centers of Excellence will not only create the standard of care in the United States in which patients, care partners, and their families can access necessary specialized care, but also contribute to the advancement of MSA research and education.
2023 MSA Centers of Excellence:
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- UT Southwestern
- University of Pennsylvania
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Rush University
- UC San Diego Parkinson & Other Movement Disorders Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Stanford University
- University of Florida
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- NYU Dysautonomia Center - NYU Langone Health
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Michigan
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Center, The Queen's Medical Center
"Creating a recognizable and esteemed network of care centers specifically for the multiple system atrophy community is a critically important resource for patients, care partners, and healthcare providers," says Joe Lindahl, MA, CAE, Chief Executive Officer for The MSA Coalition. "Highlighting and supporting institutions where MSA patients can be confident they're engaging with a health team that has the right resources and experiences for their diagnosis is an absolute imperative."
The MSA Coalition expresses its gratitude to the dedicated staff, Centers of Excellence Advisory Board, and Board of Directors for their unwavering commitment to this initiative. Through the establishment of the 2023 MSA Centers of Excellence, The MSA Coalition continues its mission to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals affected by multiple system atrophy.
