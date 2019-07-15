The Music You Write in Your Bedroom Could Save Someone's Life

NEWCASTLE, Australia, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'A game-changer for music artists': Amazon Best-Selling Author Jayson John Evans is proud to present 'The 4D Songwriter: How to Dominate the New Music Industry.'

A result of over 10 years of studying the various intricacies of creative arts, advertising, marketing and the music industry, 'The 4D Songwriter' is here to reveal the secrets of the world's most successful music artists and how the power of creativity can be used for good.

The 4D Songwriter: How to Dominate the New Music Industry. Available July 14th 2019.

Jayson knows first hand of the power that music has to save lives -- a previous album of his prevented two of his listeners from taking their own lives -- feeling his motivation to inform creatives how they can use true authenticity to reach even their most ambitious music goals.

Jayson will be giving away 100 copies of the book at the4dsongwriterbook.com from midnight EDT on July 14th 2019.

The 4D Songwriter is an Amazon #1 Best Seller and is rated an average of 4.8 by its readers. Here's what some people have said:

"Thorough, compelling, and powerful. It makes me feel like I finally understand every success and every failure that I took for granted along the way. Highly recommend for any [music] artist trying to turn their art into more than just a passion project." - Trenton Smith, Hands Like Houses

"My eyes started welling up with tears. I was like, 'I feel like you're talking to me and the struggles I face as a musician in this new industry.' It's so powerful." - Sarah Tilghman, Los Angeles CA

"Jayson has been doing this for years and he has such incredible authority in what he is saying--you need to listen to him! I cannot recommend [The 4D Songwriter] more." - Liz Manchenn, Nuremberg DE

"I feel like I have the secret to success here, and I feel kind of guilty for those that haven't read this yet. God bless you for writing this book." - Josh Thompson, Arab AL

Get your free copy at the4dsongwriterbook.com.

About the Author: From getting signed to owning a record label, touring full time to full-time tour managing, working with world-class producers to owning and operating a recording studio and writing award-winning songs to mentoring hundreds of songwriters, Jayson John Evans has seen almost everything that the music industry has to offer. He is also the founder of ListenPages.com.

