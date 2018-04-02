The mysterious force of "Rio del Destino" comes to Canal SUR

Nominated for an International Emmy award in 2011 in the category of Best Soap Opera, RÍO DEL DESTINO has also been recognized for its hypnotic natural locations. Its creator, Walther Negrão, says that "more than just scenery, the Araguaia River has become one of the main characters" in this interesting story where love and justice are in constant combat.

The well-known production of Globo TV is directed by Marcos Schechtman, with the participation of the famous actors Milena Toscano, Mariana Rios, Thiago Fragoso and Lima Duarte.

A man predestined to die. A mission that she must accomplish.

Premiere: Monday, April 9

Río del Destino – Araguaia

Monday to Friday 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

CANAL SUR

20 years rebroadcasting the best TV in Spanish. Without cuts or editing.

SUR LLC, creator of the following channels: Canal SUR (pioneer in Spanish language channels in the United States), SUR Perú, TV Venezuela and Estudio5, is a television consortium with more than 20 years of tradition and devotion to Hispanic immigrants in the United States.

There is one reason behind the incomparable growth of SUR: to keep our promise to rebroadcast highly rated shows from your countries of origin that have become part of your story. Without cuts or editing. Canal SUR is available through: AT&T, Advanced Cable, Atlantic Broadband, Cox, Frontier, Optimum, Suddenlink, Time Warner, Verizon and Xfinity. It is the Spanish-language cable channel with the greatest national distribution.

