The Nanocellulose Report 2020

The global nanocellulose market, encompassing Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) and Microfibrilated Cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) and Bacterial cellulose (BC), has accelerated over the last few years as producers in Japan and to a lesser extent, North America and Europe bring products to market.

The development of these remarkable materials has compelled major paper and pulp producers to gravitate their traditional business towards advanced biorefineries, which have met with initial success and resulted in production capacity increases.



These bio-based materials are abundant, renewable and inexpensive but are extremely strong, durable, and lightweight, non-toxic and are lower cost than other advanced materials and nanomaterials. Used as a materials additive and in composites, nanocellulose will help to drive the global move away from oil-based plastics and products to sustainable, bio-based alternatives.

Report Coverage



Nanocellulose Report 2020 contains:

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of nanocellulose, by market, and application.

Tabular data on current nanocellulose products.

Market assessment by nanocellulose type

Assessment of nanocellulose by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for use of nanocellulose, technology drawbacks, competing materials, estimated consumption of nanocellulose to 2030 and main OEMs in each market with potential interest in nanocellulose for product integration.

Graphical depictions of nanocellulose applications by market.

In depth-assessment of nanocellulose producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2030.

In-depth profiles of nanocellulose producers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Granbio, Asahi Kasei, Cellucomp, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper, Daio Paper, DKS, Fiberlean, Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. Innventia AB, KRI, Inc., Melodea, Nippon Paper, Oji and many more.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities, and demand.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Why Nanocellulose?

1.2 The Market in 2019

1.3 Future Global Market Outlook

1.4 Market Opportunities in Nanocellulose: Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF), Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC) and Bacterial Cellulose Particles (BC)

1.5 Global Nanocellulose Production

1.5.1 Total Global Production Capacity 2019, by Type

1.5.2 Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF) Production Capacities 2019, by Producer

1.5.3 Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Production Capacities 2019

1.5.4 Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC) Production Capacities 2019

1.6 Global Nanocellulose Market Demand, 2018-2030, Tons

1.7 Market Challenges for Nanocellulose

1.8 Nanocellulose Commercial Products

1.9 Nanocellulose Market by Region

1.9.1 Japan

1.9.2 China

1.9.3 Malaysia

1.9.4 South Korea

1.9.5 Western Europe

1.9.6 North America

1.10 Global Government Funding



2. Research Scope and Methodology



3. Overview of Nanocellulose

3.1 Cellulose

3.2 Nanocellulose

3.3 Properties of Nanocellulose

3.4 Advantages of Nanocellulose

3.5 Manufacture of Nanocellulose

3.6 Production Methods

3.7 Types of Nanocellulose

3.7.1 Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC)

3.7.2 Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF)

3.7.3 Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)

3.7.4 Bacterial Cellulose (BC)

3.8 Synthesis



4. Regulations and Standards



5. Nanocellulose Supply Chain



6. Nanocellulose Pricing

6.1 Cellulose Nanofiber (CNF)

6.2 Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)

6.3 Bacterial Cellulose (BC)



7. Nanocellulose Patents and Publications



8. Nanocellulose in Composites

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Prospects

8.3 Market Assessment

8.4 Global Market in Tons, Historical and Forecast to 2030

8.5 Product Developer Profiles



9. Nanocellulose in Aerospace



10. Nanocellulose in Automotive



11. Nanocellulose in Construction



12. Nanocellulose in Paper & Board Packaging



13. Nanocellulose in Textiles & Apparel



14. Nanocellulose in Medicine & Healthcare



15. Nanocellulose in Paints & Coatings



16. Nanocellulose in Aerogels



17. Nanocellulose in Oil & Gas



18. Nanocellulose in Filtration



19. Nanocellulose in Rheology Modifiers for Cosmetics, Pharma and Food Additives



20. Nanocellulose in Printed, Stretchable and Flexible Electronics



21. Nanocellulose in 3D Printing



22. Cellulose Nanofiber Company Profiles



23. Cellulose Nanocrystal (CNC) Producers



24. Bacterial Cellulose (BC) Producers



25. Nanocellulose Research Groups and Centres



26. References



Companies Mentioned



Asahi Kasei

Cellucomp

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper

DKS

Daio Paper

Fiberlean

Fuji Pigment Co. Ltd.

Granbio

Innventia AB

KRI Inc.

Melodea

Nippon Paper

Oji

and many more!



