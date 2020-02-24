The Naramata Hospitality Limited Partnership Takes Ownership of the Historic Naramata Inn

NARAMATA, BC, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Built in 1907, the Naramata Heritage Inn has been a hub for culture and recreation on the eastern shore of Okanagan Lake for more than a century. It is with great pride that the Naramata Hospitality Limited Partnership announces that it has taken ownership of the storied Inn.

Composed of four of B.C.'s hospitality experts – Ned Bell, Kate Colley, Paul Hollands and Maria Wiesner – the Naramata Hospitality Limited Partnership has a deep appreciation for, and commitment to, the Okanagan Valley.

"I've had the good fortune to work around the globe in my 30-year career as a chef and culinary ambassador," says Chef Ned Bell. "I've experienced many of the world's finest food and wine regions. The Okanagan is the equal to any of them. We are so excited about the opportunity to invest and build our future here."

Constructed 113 years ago by the town's founder, J.M. Robinson, the Naramata Inn would welcome some of the Okanagan's very first tourists and go on to weave a colourful thread throughout Naramata's history. The Partners want to build on that legacy, and write the Inn's next chapter based on outstanding culinary experiences, warm Okanagan hospitality, and a true commitment to local artisanship.

The Inn will deliver a proudly "Naramatian" experience. From produce to proteins, the menus will be built around the best local growers and artisans in Naramata and the Valley. It will showcase the true depth and breadth of award-winning wines produced by British Columbia's winemakers.

Guests can enjoy the new Naramata Inn as of May 2020. Click here for the full release and partner bios and follow on Instagram @naramatainn.

About Naramata Inn

Built by J.M. Robinson in 1907, the historic Inn is perfectly situated between Lake Okanagan and the famous KVR trails, fruit orchards, vineyards and wineries. Today it features 12 period-style rooms, and soon, a hyper-local restaurant and bar.

About Naramata Hospitality Limited Partnership:

The Partnership formed through the combination of like-mindedness around food, hospitality, lifestyle, values, and dreams. The right opportunity to make a difference in the world has come together in the Naramata Inn. While the Okanagan – its communities, its food scene, its unparalleled beauty – has been a touchstone at various points in all four partners' lives, the draw to return culminates with this dream project.

