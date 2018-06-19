The National Center for Learning Disabilities Selects Carmichael Lynch Relate To Lead Public Relations Efforts

Carmichael Lynch Relate will handle communications support including strategic planning, media relations and public policy support for NCLD and its award-winning program, Understood.org.

"We need a multidisciplinary communications agency that can serve as a strategic partner in our journey to amplify NCLD's mission to empower parents and young adults, transform schools and advocate for equal rights and opportunities for the 1 in 5 individuals with learning and attention issues," said Mimi Corcoran, President and CEO of NCLD. "Carmichael Lynch Relate will help us raise awareness of learning and attention issues, like dyslexia and ADHD and reinforce NCLD's position as the go-to resource for parents, educators, young adults and policy makers."

"The '1 in 5' statistic is near and dear to us. Many of our team members have personal experiences with learning disabilities, either in themselves, a family member or a child," said Carmichael Lynch Relate President Julie Batliner. "The team and entire agency is passionate about this organization and eager to help NCLD raise awareness and position itself as the ultimate authority for those affected by learning disabilities."

NCLD offers multiple programs to support individuals, including Understood.org, which supports over 2 million visitors, monthly and is setting a new standard in the field as a digital hub for reaching and engaging parents.

Work between the agency and organization began in May 2018.

About The National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD)

The mission of NCLD is to improve the lives of the 1 in 5 children and adults nationwide with learning and attention issues – by empowering parents and young adults, transforming schools, and advocating for equal rights and opportunities. NCLD is working to create a society in which every individual possesses the academic, social and emotional skills needed to succeed in school, at work and in life.

About Carmichael Lynch Relate

Carmichael Lynch Relate is a full-service marketing communications firm rooted in public relations. A Creative Agency of the Year honoree and 2017 recipient of the PR Agency of the Year award by national trade organizations PRWeek and The Holmes Report, the firm builds powerful relationships between people and brands through ideas that give clients the advantage. Carmichael Lynch Relate has team members and offices in Minneapolis, New York and Austin. Carmichael Lynch Relate is a division of Carmichael Lynch Inc., which is owned by the Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG), New York. Visit www.carmichaellynchrelate.com for more information.

