The National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC) Sets a New Plan for Growth and Makes Changes to its Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC), the premiere resource for corporate America on maximizing the Hispanic market opportunity, announced today NHCC's Executive Director Octavio A. Hinojosa Mier is leaving the organization. With Hinojosa's departure, the Board is pleased to announce that Eduardo Arabu has been selected to serve as Interim Executive Director. In his role as Interim Executive Director, Arabu will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and growing the organization's membership within Fortune 1,000 corporations.

"I am incredibly thankful to Octavio for all he has done for NHCC and for his dedication and passion in helping our corporate members maximize the Hispanic market opportunity," said Terry Deas, NHCC Board Chair. "During his 6 years with NHCC, Octavio brought vision, structure, and stability to our organization. We are deeply grateful to him for his service to NHCC and the Hispanic/Latino community, and we wish him much success in all his future endeavors."

Hinojosa, among his many accomplishments and contributions, expanded NHCC's product offering to include webinars and job postings. He was instrumental in the development of the organization's new membership model, and he reconfigured the format of the regional and national meetings of NHCC.

"I am deeply grateful to NHCC Board of Directors for the opportunity to serve its corporate members as the Executive Director during the past six years and to now see it well-positioned for its future growth and expansion," said Hinojosa Mier.

Eduardo Arabu joined NHCC in 2014 as Manager of Administration & Special Events where he was responsible for the management and coordination of all NHCC's events. He was promoted in 2016 to the role of Associate Director, Administration & Special Events. Throughout his time with NHCC, Arabu has demonstrated to be an effective leader, he has exceled on all his roles, built key relationships for the organization, and effectively served NHCC corporate members.

These leadership changes are effective immediately, Hinojosa, Arabu, and the Board will work together over the next 30 days to facilitate a smooth transition.

The Board of Directors thanks Hinojosa for his many years of service and congratulates Arabu on his new role.

About NHCC:

Founded in 1985, The National Hispanic Corporate Council is a collaborative community for Fortune 1000 members that provides access to Hispanic talent and consumer resources to optimize corporate performance.

NHCC's Center of Expertise provides a five-pillar approach through talent/human resources, marketing, supplier diversity, community relations, and executive leadership within Hispanic and D&I space. An affiliation with NHCC provides a collaborative community that shares resources, knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions to grow Hispanic talent, customers, suppliers, and community relations.

To learn more about NHCC visit us at www.nhcchq.org. Follow us on Twitter @NHCCorg.

MEDIA CONTACT: Eduardo Arabu | (202) 772-1100 | earabu@nhcchq.org

SOURCE National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC)