The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philanthropist Mark Beaumont BEM and Architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Trust for Scotland Foundation USA's (NTS USA) annual gala, A Celebration of Scotland's Treasures, drew international philanthropists and conservationists to New York's Metropolitan Club on 12 April. NTS USA honored Mark Beaumont BEM and architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh. The evening has celebrated Scottish heritage for more than a decade. The décor was inspired by Mackintosh's modern architectural masterpiece, the Hill House, and made possible by ANTA. Ode to A Haggis was recited by auctioneer for the evening Alasdair Nichol. The gala was co-chaired by Naoma Tate and M. Victoria Cummock and raised nearly $400,000. Proceeds support the work of The National Trust for Scotland including the urgent conservation effort to save the Hill House.

2018 Great Scot Mark Beaumont BEM with his wife Nicci Beaumont after accepting the Award and receiving a standing ovation from the guests at "A Celebration of Scotland's Treasures" annual gala hosted by The National Trust for Scotland Foundation USA. Photo: Matt Gillis In honor of Charles Rennie Mackintosh's 150th birthday, NTS USA executive director Kirstin Bridier launched "150 for 150" at the gala. It is a special appeal in support of Mackintosh's modern architectural masterpiece, the Hill House, with a goal of receiving 150 donations of (at least) $150 which will be matched dollar for dollar. "A Celebration of Scotland's Treasures" gala attendees rallied around the appeal and more than $30,000 was raised. Photo: The...

The Great Scot Award is presented annually to a Scot or American who has contributed to the countries' shared heritage and a feature of the annual gala. Past recipients include Ken Burns, Sir Billy Connolly, Phyllis Logan, and the Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry. 2009 and 2010 "Great Scots" Alan Cumming and Christopher Forbes were in attendance. NTS USA board chairman Helen Sayles CBE presented the 2018 Award: "Mark Beaumont inspires Scots and Americans by pushing the limits of what is possible both physically and mentally. As a philanthropist, he cares deeply about the development of young people in Scotland and around the world." Beaumont, who hails from Dundee, first cycled across Scotland at the age of 12 and last year cycled around the world in 79 days breaking two Guinness World Records. He acknowledged his cycling team, his family, and guests in the room for their support because "without their support my achievements would not have been possible."

The live auction highlight was artist Andy Scott, Glasgow School of Art alumni, who donated bronze maquettes of his public work of art The Kelpies. The bidding opened at $2,000 and escalated to a winner at $22,000. In honor of Mackintosh's 150th birthday this year, the Foundation announced their "150 for 150" appeal; secure 150 donations of (at least) $150 which would be matched dollar for dollar. The room raised over $30,000. In true Scottish fashion, the evening concluded with all joining in singing Robert Burns' Auld Lang Syne.

PRESS CONTACT

Bespoke Strategies

Tara Theune Davis | 917.318.5577 | 193495@email4pr.com

DROPBOX for photos or http://bit.ly/GreatScots2018.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-trust-for-scotland-foundation-usa-annual-gala-honored-two-great-scots-endurance-athlete-broadcaster-and-philanthropist-mark-beaumont-bem-and-architect-charles-rennie-mackintosh-300631054.html

SOURCE The National Trust for Scotland Foundation USA