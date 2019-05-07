NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market



The rising initiatives for reducing climate change across the globe will directly influence the natural gas storage market. Several countries are increasingly shifting their focus from using conventional fuel to clean sources for reducing the emission of hazardous gases. Governments are also deciding on decarbonizing various sectors for reducing the greenhouse gas emission effect. This will eventually increase the demand for natural gas, in turn, boosting the natural gas storage market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the natural gas storage market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2023.







Market Overview



Undisrupted gas supply



Several countries have built natural gas storage facilities to ensure undisrupted gas supply. Underground natural gas storage facilities are used to meet the peak and seasonal demands. The natural gas demand is based on the weather cycle. The demand is the highest during winter season, because the heating needs as well as for the power generation.



Technical challenges associated with storage systems



One of the challenges in the growth of the global natural gas storage market is the technical challenges associated with storage systems. The high cost involved in transporting the gas from a distant storage point to the consumption center will negatively impact on the adoption of underground gas storage facilities.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Many countries such as the US and Canada have been working to increase the gas fueling stations to reduce the dependency on petrol and diesel. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



