The Naumann Law Firm, PC Recovers $2,975,000.00 for Construction Defects for San Diego Homeowners Association

The firm filed a lawsuit in the San Diego County Superior Court on behalf of Plaintiff Homeowners Association ("Association") against the developer. The project was originally constructed in the 2004/2005 timeframe consisting of over 230 condominium units.

The Association first identified potential construction issues when it experienced building foundation movement and excessive repair costs to correct leaks at underground pipes. In order to repair the active leaks, the Association was forced to use funds from its reserve account. The firm's investigation included visual site inspections and intrusive testing, leading to the discovery of, among other things, soil issues, window leaks, and fire-protection deficiencies. The firm's ability to focus on the scope of the investigation, combined with its systematic approach, led to a successful settlement in the case.

Mr. Naumann and Mr. Shiu argued that the developer was responsible for the defective foundations, water intrusion issues at windows, and the resulting damage stemming from all the construction deficiencies. Following multiple inspections, mediations and depositions, the firm successfully obtained a settlement for the Association in the amount of $2,975,000.00.

