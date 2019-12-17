The New Yoga and Meditation Inspired Book by Christa Reynolds!

A wonderful quick read for book clubs and meditation groups with penetrating discussion questions that open the reader up to parts of themselves they may not have given much attention to. Written to engage the reader's reflective nature, seeing oneself through the various parts and characters within.

"Will & Mysteria is a beautiful allegory of self-awareness and inner thought"

- Denise Dresser, VP SalesForce

"A lovely and imaginative book"

- Peter Coyote, Actor, Author & Zen Priest

About the book:

Will and Mysteria is the mythical journey of one young man – Oliver Humane. He's an ambitious young professor who wants to make a difference in the world. He subconsciously desires to know who he really is and what he can aspire to be. Will and Mysteria are two influential yogis he comes to know through his travails; while bumping up against their rival, Edgar. Together, the three will help Oliver explore his innermost being and wake him up to the kind of divine existence that inspires most of us!

Author:

Christa Reynolds is a seasoned Yoga and Meditation teacher, as well as an Intuitive, who currently teaches Breathe Work and Chakra Clearing Meditation in the San Francisco area. Her meditation classes include clearing your energy field, releasing pent-up and/or restless energy through gentle and intense breathing, while teaching you to understand how chakra management enhances your life. She lives in Sausalito, California and relishes her early morning walks with her dog "Noshi" down by the water's edge.

YouTube excerpts from the November 17, 2019 Will & Mysteria book launch at Book Passage, Corte Madera, California.

https://youtu.be/VZT9zDxIRAs

https://youtu.be/aWbuedDjxUU

http://willandmysteriathebook.com

ISBN – Wholesale return insurance in place.

Hardcover 9781525545528

Paperback 9781525545535

Ebook. 9781525545542

Contact Name: Christa Reynolds

Phone: 415-990-2726

Email: info@willandmysteria.com

Website: https://www.willandmysteriathebook.com

