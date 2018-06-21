The Next Generation Wellness Team at CIVANA Carefree adds another Star!

With more than 15 years of culinary experience training under the guidance of legendary spa cuisine innovators Chef Cary Neff, Bill Wavrin and Chad Luethje, Macy's work has been recognized with several accolades and awards from the industry and longtime guests of Miraval. Justin has also been a repeat guest chef on major networks and featured in several food and spa publications.

The celebrated chef loves experimenting with various food presentations and ingredient combinations to create delicious healthy dishes, which will complement the current offerings at the resort. He describes his cooking style as a fusion of various culinary flavors from different countries. A favorite creation of his is a wasabi potato cake with pan-seared duck breast topped with a cranberry Cajun barbecue sauce.

CIVANA focuses on its four wellness pillars – Healthy Cuisine, Movement & Fitness, Spa's Healing Arts, and human Discovery & Enrichment. Delivering on that experience is an all-star hospitality wellness team led by former Canyon Ranch General Manager, Kyle Treat. Heading up the wellness division is seasoned spa & wellness professional Sharon Ogawa-Otaguro, from Golden Door and Grand Wailea. "We're so glad to have Kyle, Sharon and Justin with us to infuse even more vitality into the next generation wellness company that connects individual wellbeing to planetary health. CIVANA understands health and wellness is one interconnected system, or what we refer to as Wellness through Oneness," says CIVANA CEO Kevin M. Kelly.

About CIVANA Carefree

CIVANA Carefree (formerly the Carefree Resort & Conference Center) is the inaugural property in the portfolio of CIVANA, a hospitality and real estate company grounded in sustainable wellness. CIVANA Carefree began its physical transformation in August of 2017 with a multi-phase, multi-million-dollar renovation that included guest rooms, public space and the conversion of conference space to wellness programming space and facilities which debuted on March 6, 2018. CIVANA Carefree located in the Greater Scottsdale, Arizona area, about 45 minutes north of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-next-generation-wellness-team-at-civana-carefree-adds-another-star-300670303.html

SOURCE CIVANA Carefree