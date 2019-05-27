NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in North American FRP pipe market to 2024 by end product(sewer gravity and pressure, water potable, irrigation, storm, hydro, oil and gas, retail fuel, pulp and paper, chemical, power and others), material (epoxy, polyester and vinyl ester), diameter(small, medium and large diameter), pressure rating (less than 150 psi, 150 to 300 psi and more than 300 psi), manufacturing process(filament winding, centrifugal casting and others) and country (US, Canada Mexico)



The future of the North American FRP pipe looks good with growth opportunities in the oil and gas, chemical, sewer gravity, retail fuel, and portable water market. The North American FRP pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increase in construction of water supply system, development of sewage treatment, and increasing oil and gas exploration activities.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the North American FRP pipe industry, include the introduction of onsite FRP pipe manufacturing facilities and development of grooved coupling method of join FRP pipe.



The study includes the North American FRP pipe market size and forecast for the North American FRP pipe market thorough 2024, segmented by end use, resin composites type, manufacturing process, pressure rating, diameter type, and country, as follows:



North American FRP Pipe Market by End Use (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

Oil and Gas Sewer Gravity and Pressure Water Potable Irrigation Storm Hydro Non-circular Retail Fuel Pulp and Paper Chemical Power Others



North American FRP Pipe Market by Resin Type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

Epoxy Composites Polyester Composites Vinyl ester Composites



North American FRP Pipe Market by Diameter Type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

Small Diameter Medium Diameter Large Diameter



North American FRP Pipe Market by Pressure Rating (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

Less than 150 psi 150 to 300 psi More than 300 psi



North American FRP Pipe Market by Manufacturing Process (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

Filament Winding Centrifugal Casting Others



North American FRP Pipe Market by Country (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

US Canada Mexico



Some of the North American FRP companies profiled in this report include National Oilwell Varco, Hobas Pipe USA and Future Pipe Industries and others.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the epoxy resin will remain the largest segment by value and volume and polyester resin is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



FRP pipe is available in small (<18"), medium (18"-60"), and large (>60") diameter. Small diameter FRP pipe is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume consumption.



The United States is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.



Some of the features of "North American FRP Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: North American FRP pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: North American FRP pipe market size by end use, resin composites type, manufacturing process, pressure rating, and diameter type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: North American FRP pipe market breakdown by country.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the North American FRP pipe market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the North American FRP pipe market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth in the North American FRP pipe market by end product(sewer gravity and pressure, water potable, irrigation, storm, hydro, oil and gas, retail fuel, pulp and paper, chemical, power and others), material (epoxy, polyester and vinyl ester), diameter(small, medium and large diameter), pressure rating (less than 150 psi, 150 to 300 psi and more than 300 psi), manufacturing process(filament winding, centrifugal casting and others) and country (US, Canada and Mexico)?

Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the North American FRP pipe market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this North American FRP pipe market?

What are emerging trends in this North American FRP pipe market and reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the North American FRP pipe market?

What are the new developments in the North American FRP pipe market and which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this North American FRP pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products in this North American FRP pipe area and how great a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?



