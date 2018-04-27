The Oaks -- Bethany Makes a Dream Come True through the Company's Committed to Caring Challenge

Mr. Grady Williams, a resident at The Oaks – Bethany, always wanted to be a law enforcement officer, and with the help of the center's staff members, his dream finally came true. Mr. Williams always talked about his love of the police and asked questions about law enforcement officers. On March 7th, Mr. Williams thought he was attending an appreciation brunch for law enforcement. To his surprise, the whole brunch was planned for him. He was given an honorary Toombs County sheriff's deputy plaque. He also got to ride up to 100 miles-per-hour in the sheriff deputy's car with the lights on and siren blaring.

"You know, I really love my job. The look on his face when he came out and saw everybody was here for him...it's amazing. It's a really special feeling," said Brandy Lamb, Clinical Competency Coordinator of The Oaks – Bethany.

