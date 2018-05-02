The One Love Foundation Forms a Board of Advisors with Fifteen Cross-Industry Leaders

Established to honor Yeardley Love after her death in 2010, One Love's mission is to change the stats around relationship abuse by giving every young person a foundational understanding of the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships. Over the past three years, the foundation has become the national leader in healthy relationship education and in working with young people middle-school aged and above to bring their content, curricula and campaigns to communities across the country.

"Our extraordinary growth over the last three years is testament to the deep desire of young people to rally around this issue. It is also, in large part, due to an incredible and very generous group of advisors that have helped to guide us in our efforts to create real social change around the issue of relationship abuse. I am thrilled that many of these individuals have agreed to join us on our newly formed Board of Advisors." says CEO Katie Hood. "The wide range of leaders and experts in their respective fields, from communications to finance and philanthropy, have already been instrumental in One Love's momentum and we are thrilled to formally acknowledge their role as leaders, advisors and supporters today."

Dan Pallotta is an activist, humanitarian, and pioneer in the national effort to transform the way our culture evaluates the character and impact of nonprofit organizations. He is one of the 100 most-viewed TED speakers of all time, discussing philanthropy and activism. Pallotta invented the multi- day charitable event industry with the Breast Cancer 3- Day walks and the multi-day AIDS Rides long distance cycling journeys, which raised more than half a billion dollars in nine years and were the subject of a Harvard Business School case study.

Darci Darnell is a Director at Bain & Company, leading Bain's Customer Strategy & Marketing practice in the Americas and is an active leader in the firm's Financial Services and Strategy practices. In addition, Darnell sits on Bain's Global Women's Leadership Council and has authored research on developing women leaders in business. Darnell has over two decades of management consulting experience, working with clients across a range of industries to address customer strategy and marketing topics.

Debbie Weir is an executive of the nation's leading gun violence prevention organization, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Weir has extensive experience in nonprofit management focusing on the areas of fund development, board management, strategic planning, and expanding visibility. Weir has led the grassroots fight for gun safety across the country with strategic partners, developing and executing strategy for Moms Demand and the Survivor Network. She has overseen the implementation of new initiatives like Students Demand Action, and has worked to develop programs focused on suicide prevention and partnerships within the corporate and medical communities.

Doug Seybert is a Senior Vice President of Marketing at Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real life entertainment. Seybert is currently responsible for the strategic planning, creative development, branded entertainment and production management of all marketing efforts for Investigation Discovery (ID), Destination America and American Heroes Channel. Since gaining responsibility for ID marketing in 2009, the network has grown to over 85 million homes in the US and over 200 million homes in 163 countries and territories worldwide.

Erica Hoholick is the President of Phenomenon, one of the fastest growing, independent agencies focused on business transformation. Phenomenon has brought together a range of creative thinkers - innovators, designers, strategists, technologists, and content experts all focused on solving the biggest problems facing brands. Prior to Phenomenon, Hoholick was the President of TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the global network responsible for the advertising behind Apple. Throughout her career, Hoholick has worked with the best creative minds to unleash some of the most disruptive and game changing brand experiences such as Apple Shot on iPhone and Dove Real Beauty Sketches.

Holly Gordon is the Chief Impact Officer for Participant Media, overseeing all development and execution of Social Impact campaigns that strengthen the company's mission to create entertainment that inspires social change. Gordon is also the co-founder of Girl Rising, a global campaign for girls' education. Selected by Fast Company as a member of the League of Extraordinary Women and named by Newsweek/Daily Beast as one of 125 Women of Impact, Gordon is also an Executive Producer for the Girl Rising film at the center of the movement.

Laura Brown is the Editor in Chief of InStyle, one of the world's most successful fashion media brands and is responsible for InStyle's voice, content, strategy and brand extensions. Brown oversees the core magazine, digital across all platforms and 13 international editions that reaches over 30 million women. Since her appointment, Brown refreshed InStyle's print and digital franchises giving voice to a new group of fashion, beauty and celebrity influencers and thought leaders.

Megan Murphy is an award-winning journalist and commentator whose 20-year career has spanned multiple countries and events, from the 2016 presidential campaign to the global financial crisis. Most recently, Murphy served as the editor-in-chief of Bloomberg Businessweek, the US's oldest weekly business publication. Under her direction, Businessweek relaunched in early 2017 with a fresh editorial mission and style. Previously, Murphy led Bloomberg's US political and government coverage as executive editor and Washington Bureau Chief, overseeing more than 200 journalists across the organization's print, digital and television platforms.

Melissa Selcher is the Vice President of Brand Marketing and Corporate Communications at LinkedIn, responsible for LinkedIn's global brand and reputation, advertising and creative, events and customer engagement, communications and consumer marketing, and LinkedIn's social impact work around the world. Prior to LinkedIn, Selcher was the Chief Communications Officer at Cisco, overseeing all communications and investor relations globally.

Noble Carpenter leads the Americas Investor Services effort, a coordinated capital markets-led approach to Cushman & Wakefield's largest investor clients. Carpenter works with a talented team of experts to coordinate investor clients' services, ensuring that they are fully tailored to their needs and yield the most value. Prior to the merger of DTZ and Cushman & Wakefield, Carpenter was President of DTZ's Americas Capital Markets team and lead the platform to $46 billion of sales and finance transactions across the U.S. in 2015 and 2016.

Shavar Jeffries is a highly successful litigator and fierce advocate for his clients as an attorney and partner at Lowenstein Sandler. His experience stretches across the spectrum, from managing large-scale government investigations to representing individual and institutional clients in impact-litigation matters to case specific advocacy and alternate methods of problem solving. Before Jeffries joined Lowenstein in 2014, he was an Associate Professor of Law at Seton Hall Law School's Center for Social Justice in Newark, New Jersey, where he ran a litigation clinic focused on complex and class-action litigation and advocacy.

Tai Beauchamp is an award-winning media personality as well as a leading fashion and beauty expert. Beauchamp made history as Seventeen's youngest and first African-American Beauty and Fitness Director as well as the founding Fashion and Beauty Editor at O, The Oprah Magazine, where she inspired readers to think differently and celebrate their individuality. With this, Beauchamp built a platform as an internationally recognized public speaker, style authority and creative director to empower the everyday woman to live a life filled with style and confidence.

Tenagne Girma-Jeffries is the founder of The Cultivation Group, with the mission to transform the urban landscape of Newark culturally and visually and create a real movement around community-based economic development. Girma-Jeffries started her career in marketing at Ogilvy and Mather where she worked on Coca-Cola brands, managing the global re-branding of Fanta and Sprite, as well as the launch of Sprite Remix and Sprite Zero. At Ogilvy, she won The David Ogilvy Award for effective advertising.

Tom De Long is a senior fellow and former Professor of Management Practice in the Organizational Behavior area at the Harvard Business School. Since 1997 Delong has taught 15,000 MBA's and Executives both on campus and throughout the world. Delong is internationally recognized for his teaching ability, his books, and course development. His most recent book "Flying without a Net" was recognized by the editors of Amazon Publishing as one of the top ten books written on leadership this century.

Troy Ruhanen is President and CEO of TBWA Worldwide: The Disruption® Company, a top ten-ranked global advertising agency collective. Global clients include adidas, Airbnb, Apple, Gatorade and McDonald's. Since joining TBWA in 2014, Ruhanen has led a dynamic period of growth and innovation, evolving TBWA's Disruption® methodology for an always-on, ever-changing culture, and launching Take the Lead, a program whose mission is to achieve a gender balanced workplace. In leading The Disruption Company, he has simultaneously broadened the agency's client base and defined its vision to be the cultural engine for 21st century business.

