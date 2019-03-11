NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Narrow bezels provide seamless viewing experience and minimize the number of divisions caused by widened bezels. The mirrored tapes over narrow bezels help reflect images by hiding the tile lines to give viewers a bigger display with no attachments or divisions. Thus, the continuous effort of vendors to ensure a smooth and flawless video wall display will drive the global video walls market during the forecast period. The end-users were highly dependent on vendors for technical support, but the modern outdoor video walls can resolve minor technical glitches on their own. In addition, easy maintenance of outdoor video walls post installation has reduced the pressure on end-users and vendors, which is further likely to support the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the outdoor video walls market will register a CAGR of almost 18% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing preference for outdoor ads over traditional ads

Outdoor ads help any product or business reach a large number of audiences. These types of ads engage numerous audiences, including potential customers, which can be difficult to reach with traditional advertising media. The growing popularity of outdoor ads will fuel the sales of outdoor video walls during the forecast period.

Long life cycle of outdoor video walls

The long life cycle of outdoor video walls hinders the growth of the global outdoor video walls market. Although the high capital cost of manufacturing and low profit will not affect the international players with strong financial hold, they will adversely affect and demotivate the regional players.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the outdoor video walls market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. The vendors have come up with simplified installation procedures to increase the adoption of outdoor video walls. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



