The Partnership for Supply Chain Management Implements One Network's Control Tower Solution to Strengthen Health Supply Chains for Developing Countries

"Our goal is to strengthen, develop, and manage secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable global supply chains to improve the lives of people in underdeveloped countries," said Richard Owens, PFSCM Director. "By extending One Network's Control Tower capabilities on our RTVN, we can provide real-time visibility, digital collaboration, and advanced analytics to move to true data-driven decision-making. Our collaboration with One Network is central to PFSCM's digital transformation and provides us the foundation we need to drive the next wave of innovation within global supply chains for public health."

Leveraging the One Network RTVN and new Control Tower solution, PFSCM is now able to:

Manage freight costs through digital oversight of complex rates/contracts across multiple freight forwarders, and automate freight quotes via PFSCM's proprietary freight calculator and load optimization tool.

Automate operational processes and reduce manual workload to minimize potential for error and increase efficiency.

Streamline communications with vendors, freight forwarders, and clients through One Network's digital engagement tools.

Optimize performance and generate savings through native alerts and proactive management tools.

Expand data visibility for partners and clients though scalable, real-time integration.

PFSCM provides global procurement and distribution services, ensuring the reliable availability of essential products — including lifesaving medicines — to programs in low- and middle-income countries. Working with country governments, humanitarian agencies, non‐governmental organizations, and leaders in the pharmaceutical industry, PFSCM develops and manages secure, cost‐effective, and sustainable global supply chains.

"Implementing PFSCM's Control Tower to optimize supply chain networks and ensure the availability of essential products to programs in developing countries is one of our most important projects," said Greg Brady, CEO of One Network. "Working together, we can help link global and in-country supply chains from the factory to the point of care; digitally capture data at the point of delivery; synchronize item master management with global standards; and leverage Blockchain solutions to enable automated and secure execution of critical supply chain functions, with full audit traceability."

This announcement follows on the heels of news that Nucleus Research, a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services, positioned One Network as a leader in its annual Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2017.

