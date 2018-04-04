The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Temporary Interactive Gaming Regulations Which Addresses "Skins"

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today approved and posted to its web site Temporary Rules and Regulations 125-215 which, among other rulemaking, addresses the issue of the deployment of interactive gaming "skins", and released this comment from Executive Director Kevin O'Toole:
"What the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board did at its public meeting of April 4, 2018 was to approve temporary regulations that enable a very open and competitive market for internet gaming while at the same time assuring transparency and accountability for the consumers. Under these temporary regulations there is no limitation on the number of skins that a slot machine licensee may employ to deliver games, but every "skin" that a casino offers must be branded in a manner that makes it clear that it is offered on behalf of the slot machine licensee consistent with language of the act."
All temporary regulations approved thus far by the Board related to gaming expansion can be found under the Regulations tab on the Gaming Control Board's Web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.
The next meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is scheduled for Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in the PGCB's Public Hearing Room located on the second floor of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg immediately following the Category 4 Casino License auction.
About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved through the signing of Act 42 of 2017.
The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 18,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.
Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.
CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey
(717) 346-8321
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pennsylvania-gaming-control-board-approves-temporary-interactive-gaming-regulations-which-addresses-skins-300624533.html
SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board
Share this article