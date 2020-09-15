The PensionInspector™ Announces New "User-Empowered ERISA Industry Plan Performance Report Studies"

PensionInspector™ premiers a new standard of time-saving historical metric plan performance results for ERISA retirement plans. Form 5500 MultiVision now allows the user—for the first time—to create one-click queries and view and switch simultaneously between multiple plan history performance results or the selected plan's annual Form 5500 report. Featured is an 11-page key five-year summary for each plan.

https://www.pensioninspector.com/4yr1/MultiView2.pdf

https://www.pensioninspector.com/4yr1/4-yr-multiview.pdf

All ERISA Form 5500 downloads are FREE, and easiest to use with three user modes – Easy, Enhanced and Advanced.

Upgrade to the new Strike-Gold membership and access all PensionInspector's™ multi-year metric plan performance programs and special studies at a new low-cost subscription rates ranging from $37 to $99 monthly plus local taxes.

PensionInspector's™ initial "User-Empowered" series kicks off with a four-year study of plan investment performance results of 425,658 ERISA calendar year retirement plans with average annual assets in excess of $5 billion for each year from 2015-2018 https://pensioninspector.com/4yr1/final Participant 4yr.pdf .

A special Strike-Gold program enables upgraded members to query and retrieve the plan or group of plans of their choice, for a specific state or city, or for plans earning less than the combined four-year cost-of-living or 10-year Treasury.

https://pensioninspector.com/4yr1/SG-Program.pdf .

Average earnings for all plans for the four-year study were 3.00%. Plans containing fewer than 25 participants earned 39.87% less than plans with 26+ participants. 56,536 plans earned less than the combined Social Security/CPI average of the four-year cost-of-living indices; 126,484 plans earned less than the combined four-year average of the 10-year Treasury note.

https://pensioninspector.com/4yr1/Plan_Asset_View.pdf

Find the answers to your burning questions about the state of retirement plans in the U.S. with PensionInspector™.

