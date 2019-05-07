NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market

Rising pet ownership and increased spending on pets will be a key factor driving the growth of the market. The rising aging population in developed countries is driving the growth of global pet daycare and lodging market as pets are considered good companions for the elderly. With the growing ownership of pets, pet owners are increasingly spending on service packages with more options, including food and grooming options. Analysts have predicted that the pet daycare and lodging market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188491/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

Increasing availability of multifunctional pet furniture in pet daycare and lodging

The global pet daycare and lodging market is witnessing an increasing availability of multifunctional pet furniture in pet daycare and lodging. The desire for improved pet care products and accessories such as pet furniture has increased owing to the growing importance of pets. These furniture pieces are designed and developed in a way that fits seamlessly without compromising on the aesthetic value.

Growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies

Many pet owners do not rely on such services as they think that their pets will get anxious. They also think that their pets might get susceptible to safety risks such as the exposure to ingestible items and electric wires, sharp fencing and lack of trained staff. These factors discourage pet owners from adopting pet daycare and lodging services, which will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the pet daycare and lodging market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. Factors such as the increasing availability of multifunctional pet furniture in pet daycare and lodging coupled with rising pet ownership and increased spending on pets will provide considerable growth opportunities to pet daycare and lodging manufactures. Best Friends Pet Care, Camp Bow Wow, Dogtopia Enterprises, PetSmart Inc., and Preppy Pet are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188491/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

