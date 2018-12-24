NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs, US, China, Japan, Germany, France, Brazil, Italy, Spain, UK, India, Russia, RoW



The pharma wholesale and distribution market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach a revenue of $1.3bn in 2023. In 2017, the branded drugs submarket held 79% of the pharma wholesale and distribution market.



Report Scope

- Global Pharma Wholesale and Distribution Market from 2018-2028



Forecast of the Global Pharma Wholesale and Distribution market by Category:

- Generic Drugs

- Branded Drugs

- Others



This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these national markets:

- US

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Japan

- China

- Brazil

- India

- Russia

- RoW



Each National Market is further segmented into generic drugs, branded drugs and others



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the global pharma and wholesale distribution market:

- Alfresa Holdings

- AmerisourceBergen

- Cardinal Health

- McKesson

- Medipal

- PHOENIX Group

- Shanghai Pharma

- SINOPHARM

- Suzuken

- Walgreens Boots Alliance







