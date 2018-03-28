The Pizza Press Rolls out Philanthropic Initiative to Support Cancer for College

The Pizza Press holds heavy value in being part of the community and giving back. This motivated the brand to get involved with an organization like Cancer for College, which provides hope and inspiration to cancer survivors by granting college scholarships. Since inception, Cancer for College has granted over $2.5 million in scholarships and The Pizza Press hopes to raise $30,000 to help support their mission.

"We are beyond excited to roll out this fundraising initiative to provide cancer survivors with college scholarships. By including our customer base in our efforts, we are able to spread awareness and get the community involved in raising money for a good cause that affects so many people," said Dara Maleki, CEO and founder of The Pizza Press. "It is an honor to be able to do something for cancer survivors who have unimaginably suffered but beat this terrible disease. We are working to help raise money for Cancer for College because we believe in the mission of making the world a better place for cancer survivors."

Cancer for College granted 63 scholarships in 2017 and The Pizza Press aims to help raise that number during the year-long fundraising partnership. Scholarships can be granted to any accredited college enrolled cancer survivor in the United States. Aside from granting college scholarships, Cancer for College also provides professional mentor services to low-income cancer survivors.

"We are thrilled to have The Pizza Press support our mission to make the world a better place for cancer survivors," said Greg Flores, Executive Director of Cancer for College. "Their dedicated fundraising efforts will positively impact the lives of many cancer survivors."

The Pizza Press is a unique concept dedicated to elevating the build-your-own pizza model to an experiential level, by creating an immersive 1920s Americana newspaper theme in which great food, craft beer, ambiance, and service are combined. Inspired by the mechanized dough press, The Pizza Press harkens back to an industrialized era when newspapers were the foundation of the community. Each location offers locally brewed beers, specialized design elements, and fundraisers to provide community support – all proving to be attractive features to consumers and prospective owners alike.

