The Polish Automotive Aftermarket to 2024: Analysis in Terms of Volume & Value - Stable Economic Growth & Modest Inflation Levels are Creating Opportunities

The "Strategic Overview of the Automotive Aftermarket in Poland, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the Class 1-3 vehicles aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value (million) across Poland. The base year for analysis is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2024.

This research covers the growth prospects for the Polish automotive aftermarket. It includes analyses of vehicles in operation, new and used vehicle sales, and parts replacement revenues in the automotive aftermarket. The research service discusses the challenges and the growth opportunities offered by new and used car markets in the aftermarket ecosystem.

It also includes profiling of major aftermarket participants such as Inter Cars S.A, Auto Partner S.A, iParts Sp. z.o.o, E-autoparts, Oponeo.pl S.A, Autodoc, and Allergo.

Low dispensable income, reduced import tariffs, and lack of emission restrictions have resulted in the rise of import penetration for used vehicles in Poland. The volumes of used vehicle imports are twice as much as new vehicle sales and this proportion has been stable since 2004.

The high concentration of 10+-year-old used vehicles results in increased emission of noxious exhaust gases and high frequency of vehicle component failures and accidents. These factors result in high demand for brakes, suspension, exhaust components, and collision parts.

The stable economic growth and modest inflation levels are ideal conditions for growth in new vehicle sales. This is expected to create opportunities for OEMs eventually. The increasing average age of vehicles (over 12 years) and high concentration of used vehicles from Western Europe will support incremental long-term revenue growth for aftermarket participants in the parts and service category.

With more than 20,900 workshops in Poland, independent workshops constitute a major portion of the automotive parts sales channel. eRetailers currently hold 15% of the market share. However, this is expected to grow as distributors in Poland are strengthening their positioning in the eCommerce environment.

Key Features

Estimate the total market opportunity based on a top-down analysis of vehicles in operation, replacement rates, and available pricing data

Identify the top automotive parts distributors and service providers in the Polish automotive aftermarket

To identify the growth opportunities and challenges that exist within the Polish automotive aftermarket and how it would impact market participants

Key Issues Addressed

What is the short-to-medium term outlook for the Polish automotive aftermarket?

What is the structure of the Polish automotive aftermarket? Which are the key industry participants?

Which products and services will offer the highest future growth opportunities?

How is the competitive landscape changing and how is it expected to evolve?

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Research Findings

Automotive Aftermarket Profile - Poland

Market Size, Parts Category - Poland

Key Findings and Future Outlook - Poland

2. Research Scope, Definitions, and Vehicle Segmentation

Research Scope and Definitions

3. Research Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Vehicle Segmentation

Research Methodology

4. Poland - Market Overview

Poland - Macro-Economic Overview

- Macro-Economic Overview Poland - Country Highlights

- Country Highlights Poland - Key Policies and Regulations

5. Demand Analysis and Influencers - Poland

Poland - New Vehicle Sales Forecast

- New Vehicle Sales Forecast Poland - VIO Forecast

- VIO Forecast Poland - Used Car Sales Analysis

- Used Car Sales Analysis Poland - Vehicle in Operation by Age

- Vehicle in Operation by Age Poland - VIO by Brand

- VIO by Brand Poland - Key Growth Drivers

6. Parts Analysis

Replacement Rates of Selected Parts in the Polish Aftermarket

Automotive Aftermarket - Manufacturer - level Replacement Parts Revenue Forecast

7. Distribution Channel Analysis

Poland LV Aftermarket - Percent Revenue by Sales Channel

Light Vehicle (LV) Aftermarket - Key LV Distributors in Poland

Inter Cars S.A.

Inter Cars S.A. Business Model

Auto Partner S.A.

8. Key Suppliers

PV and LCV Aftermarket - Key Suppliers

9. Key OEM Strategies

OEM Strategies

OEM New Business Models and Technology

Fiat Mopar Connect - Case Study

Opel Retail Club - Case Study

10. New Aftermarket Business Models

eCommerce and Online Retail Definitions

iParts Sp. z.o.o. - Company Profile

E-autoparts - Company Profile

Oponeo.pl S. A. - Company Profile

Autodoc - Company Profile

Allergo - Company Profile

eBay - Company Profile

11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Invest in New-age Diagnostic Equipment and Up-skill Service Professionals

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

12. Conclusion and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Companies Featured



Allergo

Auto Partner S.A

Autodoc

E-autoparts

eBay

Fiat

Inter Cars S.A

iParts Sp. z.o.o

Opel

Oponeo.pl S.A

