NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyolefin powders market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% from 2017 to 2022.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05390336





The polyolefin powders market is projected to grow from USD 6.46 billion in 2017 to USD 8.48 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.62% between 2017 and 2022. The growing demand for applications such as rotomolding and masterbatch in end-use industries such as toys, tanks & containers, automotive & transportation, paints & coatings, batteries, and building & construction is expected to fuel the growth of the polyolefin powders market. However, stringent environmental regulations are expected to restrain the growth of the polyolefin powders market during the forecast period.



Toys, tanks, & containers is the largest end-use industry segment of the polyolefin powders market.

Polyolefin powders are used in various end-use industries such as toys, tanks & containers, automotive & transportation, paints & coatings, cosmetics, batteries, and building & construction. However, toys, tanks & containers is the most dominant end-use industry, which is driven by polyolefin powders used in rotomolding application to make oil, water, chemical, fuel, septic, and outdoor storage tanks, vessels, marine fuel tanks, automotive fuel tanks, large refuse containers, and wood plastic containers in the US, China, India, and Brazil.



Rising demand from APAC is the major driver for the polyolefin powders market.

APAC is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of volume and value, in 2017.It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value.



The APAC polyolefin powders market is driven by high economic growth and heavy investments in industries such as toys, tanks & containers, automotive & transportation, paints & coatings, cosmetics, batteries, and building & construction. The growing population, industrialization, and rise in purchasing power of consumers have led to the growth in manufacturing of polyolefin powders in the region.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments.



Breakup of primary interviews:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation - D Level – 42%, C Level – 16%, and Others – 42%

• By Region - APAC – 42%, Europe – 33%, North America – 17%, South America -5%, and Middle East & Africa – 3%



Key companies profiled in this report are LyondellBasell (Netherlands), Ineos (Switzerland), Borealis (Austria), Mitsui Chemical (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Exxon Mobil (US), Eastman (US), Merck (Germany), Wacker Chemie (Germany), Axalta Coating Systems (US), and others.



Research Coverage:

The polyolefin powders market has been segmented on the basis of chemistry (polyethylene, polypropylene, and EVA), application (rotomolding, masterbatch), end-use industry (tanks & containers, transportation, coatings, cosmetics, battery, construction), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America). The end-use industry segment is further analyzed for each country in respective regions.



Reasons to buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, value-chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on polyolefin powders offered by top players in the polyolefin powders market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the polyolefin powders market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for polyolefin powders across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the polyolefin powders market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the polyolefin powders market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05390336



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-polyolefin-powders-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-62-from-2017-to-2022--300645469.html